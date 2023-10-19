The Pinkbike Podcast: Neko Mulally on His Perfect Bike, US Downhill Racing, & Signing a Prodigious Talent

Oct 19, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

There are few downhill mountain bikers that are so multifaceted as Neko Mulally. Not only is he racing World Cups, but he also runs a race series, supports grassroots riding and riding, has his own brand and team, develops his own bike, AND somehow finds time to represent the riders' union and scout the next big thing in US downhill. In this far-ranging chat, we try to cover as much as possible knowing full well that might just be a thankless task.

During the next month, we'll be going to podcasts every Monday and Thursday, and we hope you enjoy this cadence.


