The Pinkbike Podcast: Nina Hoffman on World Cups, Starting Late and Making the Syndicate Her Home

In the last five years, Nina has gone from newcomer to world cup winner. We wanted to find out about her mindset, her perception of downhill compared to her initial career in athletics and what's it like joining one of the downhill's biggest, most established, and most successful teams.
During the next month, we'll be going to podcasts every Monday and Thursday, and we hope you enjoy this cadence.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.