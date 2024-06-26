Interview: Orbea Bicycles on Hacking Shimano Motors, The Hardest Part About Making Bikes, Customization & More

Bike Development Process & Hacking Shimano Motors

Let's talk about bike development, mountain bike development. How do you decide to make a bike?It's a long process. So first of all, we see the opportunity talking with people, talking with dealer, talking with sales reps. And we work on that opportunity or on that idea to see if it really makes sense. And once we have the idea, it is a lot of discussion internally to see if it makes sense to have something new in the portfolio. But once we decided to go ahead, usually that project is developed on the product development team. So it's a team that we take the decision.Were you around for the first Rise, the lightweight eMTB bike, the first one as well? Was that your project?That was Xabi's project. I think that was Xavi's last project.Never say last one!So, Xabi, how did you decide to identify that as like a market segment you wanted to go after?That is interesting. Orbea was quite slow on e-bikes, both on commuting and mountain bikes, because we didn't like how the bikes at that time, maybe 2015, they would look like, how they would ride, what they represented. But we saw the opportunity, that there was an opportunity so that we could mix a sportive kind of riding we like with the e-bike technology. But at that moment, it was not there. So first we succeed with the Gain family, which was a e-Road product, a very, very small using a half system that it was pretty much unknown for a Spanish company. And we tried that as a small project, it succeeded. And we kept looking for the opportunities to find that a sportive experience. So in fact, we did prototypes with the same system we had for the e-Road on eMTBs.Like with the hub motor?Yeah, we did prototypes for full suspension bikes, for hardtails, but we didn't like how that thing worked. There was too much unsuspended mass and the power was not enough for that kind of riding, but the idea was there for a very long time. So we tried many things. We ride competitor bikes. We did a little bit of hacking. And something that really succeeded was hacking a Shimano drive unit with a software.Things that I shouldn't talk about right now, but really messing with it so that we could provide a different riding experience using existing drive units and very light prototype batteries. And we realized that that thing was exactly what we were looking for at that time. So then the spark was there and then we had to do many other things. It's still very complicated like convincing our Japanese friends to create a whole bicycle around that idea, something that didn't prove to be successful in the mountain bike so far, because all the bicycles sold in 2016, 17, 18, they were pretty much full power bicycles, weighing over 50 pounds, and that's not what we wanted. So that's how Rise started. I mean, it was the first, like, maybe not quite full power, but the first, like, non-anemic lightweight eMTB, I guess. I think TurboLevo SL reached the market a bit earlier. We were already on the works for more than one year before that bicycle showed up.But the Turbo Levo SL didn't have full power the way that you did.Rise was not also full power. But close. Maybe it was closer to what the market was asking for and the kind of riding experience we provided with that bicycle, it was fitting and apparently it also fit the market expectations better.And did you think of developing your own motor at one point or was that something that you guys were interested in or how did it kind of come to work with the Shimano motor?As a smaller company, you have to understand that you cannot do everything yourself. So Orbea has been quite good on partnership, on having agreements or long-term relationships, not only with the workers, but also with our suppliers, that we don't like to call them suppliers, we like to call them partners. So sometimes you can do things by your own, but a drive unit usually is too big, the investment, the development times. It's definitely too big. So we realized that in electronics, a lot of things can be done with software that is more flexible, it's faster, it's more cost effective than going on the whole hardware development. So we realized that Shimano was the perfect drive unit because we hacked previous and older generations like the E8000 at that time.And when we got to write the first EP8, we said that's perfect because they have improved in certain aspects that they were the ones we wanted to be improved. So we only need them to match the writing experience. We were able to replicate with this software with our own tools.So, Markel, the new Rise came out two months ago, obviously the frame is different, the geometry is a little different, it's been updated, it's got more travel. But did you also update the drive unit?Yeah, let's say that in the last years we have been working really hard in order to add more smartness to the system.So this way we can maximize the ride experience in adding more control, adding more power, adding more natural feeling, adding more range. So that was one of the big challenges because the previous, the first generation was already receiving a really good feedback, but we want to make it more natural, more capable also of the outfields in order to satisfy to every rider. So yeah, that was a big challenge.And so just excuse my ignorance here - you have a proprietary battery that is lighter. The batteries are a little bit more energy dense. And then the motor itself has a different firmware that's just yours. I guess I'm just making assumptions here, but is it less powerful when you push less and more powerful when you push more versus the standard tunes? Is that how you're able to save that energy?Yeah, we are, we were to have the most elastic assist support.So this way when you are pedaling really easy, when you don't need support, the drive unit is helping you a bit. But when things get difficult, when the climb is really steep, is when you are getting all the power from the drive unit. So that was key because we wanted to offer the most natural assist support.What does that look like when you're testing this motor with Shimano. How do you do this? How are you tuning it these different ways?So yeah, it's a lot of work in the laboratory, but also on the field. Nowadays, riding on the bike, especially with prototypes, can become a bit too technological. So you often have to plug your bicycle to the laptop. You have to change the parameters. You have to set a new firmware. So then you are connected to the bicycle. You close the computer, but you are still connected with some telemetry tools.After riding your bicycle for one or two hours, you check how the assist levels they were in every moment of the ride, the battery consumption, and often that's happening on the weekend. So riding bikes, it could be fun, but then you open the laptop, you download all the information, and you send maybe, or you pack all the information into an email that we try to avoid sending them on Sunday, but they're there Monday, seven o 'clock in the morning.In the past, maybe riding bicycles was more simple, hard tails and just go for a ride.Let's talk about the mechanical parts of the Rise. What gave you the most trouble? What was the biggest pain in your ass?Compatibility with long travel droppers. The first droppers, I think that we started using 15 years ago, more or less. And since then, every two to three years, we have been going to a bigger, to a size up on the dropper size. We started with 80, 100, 125, 150, 75, 200.And the thing is that when you start using probably a 200 one, you think, okay, this is the maximum I can use. But you don't want to go back again to 175. But nowadays with 240 millimeter droppers, when you get used to that, it's really difficult to start using again a 200 millimeter dropper.So for us, with Rise, we wanted to make the best handling eMTB and to make it compatible with long travel droppers, that was a must. But eMTBs represented many challenges to make it compatible with long travel droppers. But yeah.For those who are listening and not looking at pictures, their seat post, their seat tube is quite long and very straight in order to accommodate the long droppers.Yeah, the charging port is also redesigned from scratch in order to make a space to accommodate a long dropper. The charging port is on the seat tube. The shape of the charging port and the connector is quite strange. And the reason for that shape is to make a space to accommodate long travel droppers. If you go to the lowest position of the seat post, you will see that the charging port is embracing the seat post.