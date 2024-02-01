The Pinkbike Podcast: Our Teenage Fantasy Bikes That We Dreamed of Owning

Feb 1, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich.

We all had different journeys into mountain biking and at different stages in our lives. Here, Matt, Dario, Kaz and I talk through the good, bad, and downright weird bikes we were infatuated with and why.



Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

The Bikes

photo
This one is currently on the BuySell. Kaz's Bow Ti choice.

photo
Kaz's bonus Kona Kula.

photo
Dario's rather sensible VP Free.

photo
I can imagine Matt riding this Kona Stab Primo off rocks in the 40 mph Newfoundland wind to a Limp Bizkit soundtrack.

photo
I can't tell you what I was thinking, because I honestly don't know. This is the bike I wanted. The Focus First.

photo
This stem comes up, too. For good and bad.

Why bike is the most worthy choice?




Music Corner

Matt's pick:


Dario's pick:


Henry's pick:


Kaz's pick:



Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
307 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Kelan Grant Off Nukeproof After Nine Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
195901 views
Tech Briefing: Clever Little Gadgets, MTB Jeans, Colourful Brakes & More
48166 views
Santa Cruz CEO Joe Graney Out at Pon Holdings
45710 views
Zerode Bikes Announces New World Cup Team with Sam Blenkinsop & Taylor Vernon
43654 views
Review: Norco Fluid FS Carbon - A Comfortable Companion
40108 views
Video: Rob Warner Tries to Return to World Cups in "The Way Back"
36850 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 10 in 2024
36290 views
Orange Bikes Resumes Trading Under Owner Ashley Ball
35993 views

4 Comments
  • 2 1
 Wade Simmons RM7, I found one for sale on the Pinkbike Buy and Sell, I may have to satisy that tennage fantasy!

www.pinkbike.com/buysell/3404877

I had that Stab Primo and let me tell you that you were not missing anything.
  • 1 0
 Mountain Cycle San Andreas and the Santa Cruz Tazmon for me. A dude in my hometown had both. He ripped and any time I saw or road with him I felt cool just being around. He's a rad dude to this day.
  • 1 0
 I wanted a DeKerf so bad with matching paint Judy SL's. I used to read the 1994 catalogue before bed every night







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025580
Mobile Version of Website