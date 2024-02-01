The Pinkbike Podcast: Our Teenage Fantasy Bikes That We Dreamed of Owning

New art by Taj Mihelich.

The Bikes

This one is currently on the BuySell. Kaz's Bow Ti choice.

Kaz's bonus Kona Kula.

Dario's rather sensible VP Free.

I can imagine Matt riding this Kona Stab Primo off rocks in the 40 mph Newfoundland wind to a Limp Bizkit soundtrack.

I can't tell you what I was thinking, because I honestly don't know. This is the bike I wanted. The Focus First.

This stem comes up, too. For good and bad.

Why bike is the most worthy choice? Kaz's elegant Ibis

Kaz's XC-dream Kona

Matt's Kona (that looks like it's driven over by a bus)

Dario's solid-choice Santa Cruz

Henry's awful, awful Focus (why is this even a choice?)

Music Corner

Matt's pick:

Dario's pick:

Henry's pick:

Kaz's pick:

We all had different journeys into mountain biking and at different stages in our lives. Here, Matt, Dario, Kaz and I talk through the good, bad, and downright weird bikes we were infatuated with and why.