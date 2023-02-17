The Pinkbike Podcast: Paul the Punter on Content Creators, Marketing Budgets, & YouTube Money

Feb 17, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Paul Haysom has worn a bunch of different hats in the industry, from ad sales to video production to what he's best known for, his Paul the Punter YouTube channel that he grew to 179,000 followers... Until his last video titled, 'Why I've Quit Mountain Biking,' that is. Today's show sees Brian and I quiz Paul on what makes a successful video, why he doesn't ride as much as he used to, how much time it takes to run a growing channel, and how much money YouTube pays for a lot of views.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 166 - PAUL THE PUNTER ON CONTENT CREATORS, MARKETING BUDGETS, & YOUTUBE MONEY
Feb 17th, 2022

YouTube explained by a retired YouTuber.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, LibSyn, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.



Podcast presented by The Pro's Closet



7 Comments

  • 4 0
 I liked Paul's stuff, but having done a bit of bike Youtubin' myself, I can see how making it your full-time job would completely suck the joy out of riding... and video editing. The Youtube algo's demand for new content every week is a recipe for burnout.
  • 3 5
 not to mention the shit pay for such work. f*cker Tarlson makes a lot more on Fox "News" than a lot of Tubers combined.
  • 6 0
 @mikelevy I love you but please change the Trailforks advert.
  • 3 0
 So….do I need to quit mountain biking in order to get on the PB podcast?? asking for a friend
  • 1 0
 I had no idea Paul worked at Pinkbike... His channel was really cool though. His documentation of the EWS100 in 2019 really highlighted how hard it would be for the average mountain biker. Best wishes for the future Paul!
  • 3 0
 I really liked Paul's videos. He has a very relatable approach.
  • 1 0
 Great to hear from Paul! Loved his content





