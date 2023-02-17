The Pinkbike Podcast: Paul the Punter on Content Creators, Marketing Budgets, & YouTube Money

Paul Haysom has worn a bunch of different hats in the industry, from ad sales to video production to what he's best known for, his Paul the Punter YouTube channel
that he grew to 179,000 followers... Until his last video titled, 'Why I've Quit Mountain Biking,' that is. Today's show sees Brian and I quiz Paul on what makes a successful video, why he doesn't ride as much as he used to, how much time it takes to run a growing channel, and how much money YouTube pays for a lot of views.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 166 - PAUL THE PUNTER ON CONTENT CREATORS, MARKETING BUDGETS, & YOUTUBE MONEY
Feb 17th, 2022
YouTube explained by a retired YouTuber.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
