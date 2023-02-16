The Pinkbike Podcast: Pivot's Chris Cocalis on Starting a Bike Company, US-Made Carbon, & High Prices

Pivot Cycles has been up to some interesting things behind closed doors, some of which we showed you earlier this week in the shape of their in-house carbon manufacturing
. That's where they're making their own carbon tubes and joining them together via machined aluminum lugs, and the result is a stunning prototype that's definitely not for sale... But it might be in the future?
Today's show sees Pivot founder Chris Cocalis talk about the possibility of a limited production run of these exotic frames and why they're making them to begin with, and we also get into the early days of Titus, the time he wanted to buy an In-N-Out Burger location, e-bike sales versus mountain bike sales, and running a bike company during the pandemic.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 165 - PIVOT'S CHRIS COCALIS ON STARTING A BIKE COMPANY, US-MADE CARBON, & HIGH PRICES
Feb 16th, 2022
