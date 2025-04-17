Powered by Outside

The Pinkbike Podcast: Post-Otter Ponderings, Stripped Axles, & Which Chain Damper Makes Sense?

Apr 17, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  




Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


We'd love to answer some of your questions - feel free to ask away in the comments, or leave us a message here. Thank you!


Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.



Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,911 articles
22 Comments
  • 201
 Again with the ads. Not just a 10s ad at the beginning but every time you skip ahead to get to the part you're interested in you get hit with another 14s ad. If the videos are going to be like this can you please have the content laid out for reading as well because those ads are dealbreakers for all videos on the site.
  • 115
 In this case, the ad-free audio-only portion is right below the video. You don’t get to see our shiny faces, but there aren’t any interruptions either.

The ads in videos aren’t going away, but we’re working to make them less intrusive - totally agree that having one play when you skip ahead is annoying.
  • 109
 @mikekazimer: Honestly, I’ve kinda started to appreciate video ads—especially when I skip ahead in a video and get hit with one. It’s like a gentle reminder that yeah, I did just try to time-travel past the boring intro, and now I owe the ad gods 15 seconds. Fair trade.

I actually wouldn’t mind a few more ads. Show me another 30 seconds about some energy bar or bike soap loaded with forever chemicals if it helps fund someone hiking a RED camera up a mountain to shoot a sponsored segment on bike tires that itself will be filled with ads.
  • 10
 @ballsackington, ha, we'll have to make a special video player just for you. Maybe it can even play two ads at once, just to get you extra excited about what's next.
  • 20
 Install an ad-blocker. It's so easy. Hell, the time it takes to install one is quicker than the time it took either of us to formulate our comments...
  • 10
 @mikekazimer: can you format the videos so there’s a banner the entire time but it doesn’t block any content?
  • 60
 The ads aren't working for me. I can start the video, jump back and forth... no ads. My webbrowser is DuckDuckGo. @mikekazimer, could you just bundle the ads in a separate video so that I can watch them when I feel like?
  • 10
 @octaviodude: yeah seriously. how are people even experiencing the internet without Ad Block Plus? I didn't know this video had ads until I read the comments lol.
  • 80
 Is it true ? Henry Q bought a van and now lives down by the river . Asking for a friend at Specialized.
  • 60
 I mean, that's technically correct - Henry's had a minivan for a while, and his place isn't that far from the river.
  • 40
 Very clever, Pinkbike. We cant just look at the title and make offhanded comments about it without actually listening to the podcast. I see what you did there … but it’s not gonna stop me!
  • 50
 Thanks Kaz for highlight our Axle Plug tire plugger for our thru axles. It was great to see you guys. Cheers
  • 10
 As a tall rider, I am also disappointed in the recent cross country bikes. Not many if any go up to a XXL and even the XL sizes have very short chain stays..
I love the sound of these spikes and have the trails to ride them around here, but I’m not gonna buy an entire new bike if the geometry isn’t perfect
  • 10
 @mikekazimer question for next pod, I ride a overforked norco fluid and want tire advice. I am currently running exo+ asegais f&r and its way to sluggish, Im curious what's worth buying right now for aggressive trail riding. I live and ride in the Colorado Backcountry if that matters at all. Thanks!
  • 11
 Forekaster!
  • 11
 DD Dissector would give support and super fast rolling.
  • 21
 Now that Henry and Levy have gone, who's going to provide the humour, the irony, the sarcasm, the comical stories, the wit, the opinion that stretches beyond the echo chamber of the bike industry...
The stuff that made the pod great?
  • 11
 Guys, I guess you're missing the point with the mid-travel e-bikes.
While... I don't care about 130-140mm ones. The difference to pull a 150/160 and 180 travel bikes is very big when you want to hop from a root or something. Indeed, more travels sometimes makes more sense; however, 180 rear pretty much removes lots of playfulness from and already not very playful bike.
  • 10
 Can we please get the newer team members to like drop their like high school vibe and excessive use of the word like !! !! WTF @mikekazimer & @brianpark - Time for the older guys to lay down the law
