The Pinkbike Podcast: Racing, Riding and Redbull TV with Eliot Jackson

Is there anything Eliot Jackson doesn't do?
Eliot is a man that wears many hats in the bike industry. Whether it's racing, running the grow foundation or commentating on downhill - he certainly keeps himself busy. Alicia and I caught up with him in Whistler during Crankworx.
It turns out the photo I discuss isn't on Pinkbike. However, after some quick googling, I found the legendary speed tuck here
. Credit to Fraser Britton for the great shot.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.