The Pinkbike Podcast: Racing, Riding and Redbull TV with Eliot Jackson

Art by Taj Mihelich

Is there anything Eliot Jackson doesn't do?Eliot is a man that wears many hats in the bike industry. Whether it's racing, running the grow foundation or commentating on downhill - he certainly keeps himself busy. Alicia and I caught up with him in Whistler during Crankworx.It turns out the photo I discuss isn't on Pinkbike. However, after some quick googling, I found the legendary speed tuck here . Credit to Fraser Britton for the great shot.