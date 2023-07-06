The Pinkbike Podcast: Randemonium #2 - Hanging Out With SRAM's Chris Mandell

Sometimes, we just like hanging out. Our friend Chris Mandell, who works for SRAM, was up in Whistler at the same time as us and I thought it would be fun to have him on, ask him some questions he probably isn't meant to answer and have a sprawling conversation alongside with Dario and Kaz.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
