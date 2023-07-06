The Pinkbike Podcast: Randemonium #2 - Hanging Out With SRAM's Chris Mandell

Jul 6, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

Sometimes, we just like hanging out. Our friend Chris Mandell, who works for SRAM, was up in Whistler at the same time as us and I thought it would be fun to have him on, ask him some questions he probably isn't meant to answer and have a sprawling conversation alongside with Dario and Kaz.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast SRAM Chris Mandell Dario DiGiulio Mike Kazimer


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
248 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
114165 views
Practice Photo Epic: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
72474 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
66859 views
How Much Do Pro XC Bikes Really Weigh? - Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023
58013 views
Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race
49969 views
First Look: The Berria Bravo is a 28mm Travel Hardtail
42225 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
32115 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does Your Bike Actually Weigh?
29474 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Digging the energy with Dario, Henry and Kaz on the show lately. Keep ‘em coming!
  • 2 0
 Still waiting on the almighty semicolon to make an appearance.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.060029
Mobile Version of Website