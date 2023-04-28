The Pinkbike Podcast: Randomonium - Paragliding, Chairlift Riding, DH Bikes, & AI

Enjoy a wide ranging conversation with Alicia Leggett, Mike Kazimer, Dario DiGiulio, and Henry Quinney. The topics of this week's podcast include everything from paragliding lessons, downhill bikes, bike testing, and Henry's fear that AI will take our jobs and end the world as we know it. Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
