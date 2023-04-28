The Pinkbike Podcast: Randomonium - Paragliding, Chairlift Riding, DH Bikes, & AI

Apr 28, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
Art by Taj Mihelich

Enjoy a wide ranging conversation with Alicia Leggett, Mike Kazimer, Dario DiGiulio, and Henry Quinney. The topics of this week's podcast include everything from paragliding lessons, downhill bikes, bike testing, and Henry's fear that AI will take our jobs and end the world as we know it.






Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Bar down! c'mon you are sitting in a chair.
  • 1 0
 AI is going to end us all
  • 1 2
 ..
Below threshold threads are hidden





