The Pinkbike Podcast: Remi Gauvin on Racing, How Everything Changes & Being "Spotted" on a Prototype Bike

Apr 3, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich.

Remi Gauvin has seen it all in racing, from their early days as a promising junior to climbing the ranks of Enduro. In this chat we cover his roots in downhill, what it really takes to do both disciplines and how the sport is changing - for good and for bad.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Music Corner

Henry's pick:


Matt's pick:


Christina's pick:



1 Comment
  • 1 0
