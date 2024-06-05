Powered by Outside

The Pinkbike Podcast: What Would It Take for You to Ride Hardline?

Jun 5, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich.

The tenth-anniversary edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales took place over the weekend, and so Mike Kazimer, Dario DiGiulio, Christina Chappetta and I chat about the progression, the insane runs, things we noticed from the sidelines, and whether we think we could ride the 2024 course if it was all we focused on for the next five years.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Dario’s pick:


Kaz’s pick:


Sarah's pick:


Christina's pick:



Posted In:
Podcasts Racing and Events Christina Chappetta Dario DiGiulio Mike Kazimer Sarah Moore Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,417 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
95165 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
86951 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
71866 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
61274 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
52231 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
50469 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
50119 views
Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024
34543 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

39 Comments
  • 16 1
 Ride it? I'd attempt on the bike of your choice for a plane ticket and a six-pack just for the yucks.

... finish the entire course properly? You'd have to hand my wife $5M while they airlifted me into the chopper. Actually her price may be slightly lower, I'll check back...
  • 13 0
 My ex would likely pay them for me to ride it..
  • 13 1
 What would it take? About 100x more skill than I currently have.
  • 1 0
 I second this
  • 2 0
 The only ancceptable answer.
  • 9 0
 Well I'm still not consistently clearing 10ft table tops, so I might have to pass on this one
  • 8 1
 Do your homework on Ten Walls Christina. It’s not good.
  • 7 5
 I just looked that up to see what you mean, I didn't know he'd done anything dodgy so I did my homework. Turns out the guy has been dropped by his record label and had lots of his shows/appearances cancelled for being quite an extreme homophobe. It would be nice to see this recommendation removed @christinachappetta.
  • 1 0
 For me, no chance. If I was magically given the skill, strength and bravery of a top level racer, I would be asking for an entry. From the actual race, it actually seems statistically safer than the 2 world cups we have seen so far.
  • 3 0
 New Downhill Bike: $5,000.00
Plane Flight to Wales: $5,500.00
Friends watching you eat shit on the TV in the hospital: Priceless.
  • 3 0
 Back in the late ‘80’s we’d take these tablets of a night out that negated the need to stop dancing….at all…maybe a couple of those would get me on the start gate!
  • 1 0
 This is the most quintessentially British thing I have ever read. It made me laugh out loud.
  • 4 0
 Immortality
  • 1 1
 it took me 3 years to hit the road gap at snowshoe...using that math it would take me about 75 years to tick off that entire course. i would hit those jumps on a moto today though.
  • 1 0
 About 12 years off of my current age, Kerr to slow down a lot for me to follow. Strong parts on my bike.
  • 2 0
 A zorb ball and someone at the bottom to stop me.
  • 1 0
 Being chased by a serial killer. At least I would get to choose how I’m going to die.
  • 1 0
 A six pack and a medical team at the first corner, that's how far I'd make it
  • 1 0
 A time machine to go back to when I was 16 and start riding and training every single day
  • 1 0
 A lot more skill and a not-so-Hardline type of course...
  • 1 0
 Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds....
  • 1 0
 Balls as big as Danny Harts
  • 7 10
 Really the only thing any higher level rider needs to ride it is a tow in by someone who knows the track well.

The 90s were only scary before people knew the speed to hit them at (thankfully gods like BK will ginea big features). Easiest part of the track for pretty much everyone, except maybe the road gap which is also quite easy and straightforward.

Racing that track is a different story. As has been said by all of the guys.

If PB wants to make arrangements for me to ride with BK etc for a week and finish with a lap down hardline I’d be perfectly keen. I’ll pay my own way there and for my accommodations etc.


Not sure why we need to act like it’s unridable for any regular people. I’d be happy to try it and I know plenty of others who I’m confident could ride down it. None of us would want to race it obviously.

If you’ve been riding / racing dh for a long time and come from an area with gnarly terrain, hardline is probably within your grasp. Just like the tour of gnar in BC that yoann and those guys do. It’s all doable if you have the builders and pioneers there to show you the ropes.

I guess the masses don’t have the balls to do big stuff. You’d be surprised how capable you can be if you just try.

Or just keep circle jerking about how “I’d need 100x skill!!!!!!!” with the rest of the weekend warrior muppets.
  • 4 4
 Not sure if you're being sarcastic or not?
Either way I'd pay 1 or 2 dollars to watch you ride it. Not saying I'd hope you'd crash out.
  • 11 0
 "Not sure why we need to act like it’s unridable for any regular people."
Have you seen "regular people" on Friday fails?

I agree generally with your statements of "You’d be surprised how capable you can be if you just try." and "a tow in by someone who knows the track well." Just trusting speed goes along way to being able to ride stuff a level up from your current skillset.

I'd also pay a couple bucks to see you ride Hardline with pro tow-ins.
  • 1 1
 @gulogulointhearctic: save the few shekels you have. There was zero sarcasm, and you know that.
  • 1 0
 @chrod: regular = non pro….
  • 1 0
 Bro... do you not see the size of these features... 100% unridable for regular people. Yea maybe you know a select few park rats who would be able to do this, but there is no way a regular MTB'er can ride this track, or is supposed to lol.
  • 3 0
 This won't land well but I mostly agree that there are a lot of riders, even weekend warriors, especially in Mecca areas that could ride the course. Obviously far fewer who could be competitive racing it. The skills level of just for fun riders I have witnessed is absolutely immense. Perhaps more than most people think but still a very small % of the population... even the mtb population.
  • 1 1
 @maestroman21: yup. And I couldn’t care less if I get downvoted into the oblivion. Further solidifies what I already know about this community and mostly just makes me laugh.

The child in me also hopes someone in that scene will read it and dm me to come out and ride it lmao. I won’t be holding my breathe for that one.
  • 1 0
 @nvranka: It's this level of confidence that provides the right amount of entertainment.
  • 1 0
 A time machine to make me 20 yrs old again AND a fk load of ding boards
  • 2 0
 Meth
  • 1 0
 I'd try it all for fun except the jumps.
  • 1 0
 Skill. Oh, and a lack of self preservation.
  • 1 0
 Bigger balls.
  • 1 0
 Wings... I'd need wings.
  • 1 0
 Red Bull will give you wings

Wait, is this why they call it red bull hardline?
  • 1 0
 An invite







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034649
Mobile Version of Website