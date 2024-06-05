The Pinkbike Podcast: What Would It Take for You to Ride Hardline?

Art by Taj Mihelich.

The tenth-anniversary edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales took place over the weekend, and so Mike Kazimer, Dario DiGiulio, Christina Chappetta and I chat about the progression, the insane runs, things we noticed from the sidelines, and whether we think we could ride the 2024 course if it was all we focused on for the next five years.