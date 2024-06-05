The Pinkbike Podcast: What Would It Take for You to Ride Hardline?

The tenth-anniversary edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales took place over the weekend, and so Mike Kazimer, Dario DiGiulio, Christina Chappetta and I chat about the progression, the insane runs, things we noticed from the sidelines, and whether we think we could ride the 2024 course if it was all we focused on for the next five years.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
... finish the entire course properly? You'd have to hand my wife $5M while they airlifted me into the chopper. Actually her price may be slightly lower, I'll check back...
Plane Flight to Wales: $5,500.00
Friends watching you eat shit on the TV in the hospital: Priceless.
The 90s were only scary before people knew the speed to hit them at (thankfully gods like BK will ginea big features). Easiest part of the track for pretty much everyone, except maybe the road gap which is also quite easy and straightforward.
Racing that track is a different story. As has been said by all of the guys.
If PB wants to make arrangements for me to ride with BK etc for a week and finish with a lap down hardline I’d be perfectly keen. I’ll pay my own way there and for my accommodations etc.
Not sure why we need to act like it’s unridable for any regular people. I’d be happy to try it and I know plenty of others who I’m confident could ride down it. None of us would want to race it obviously.
If you’ve been riding / racing dh for a long time and come from an area with gnarly terrain, hardline is probably within your grasp. Just like the tour of gnar in BC that yoann and those guys do. It’s all doable if you have the builders and pioneers there to show you the ropes.
I guess the masses don’t have the balls to do big stuff. You’d be surprised how capable you can be if you just try.
Or just keep circle jerking about how “I’d need 100x skill!!!!!!!” with the rest of the weekend warrior muppets.
Either way I'd pay 1 or 2 dollars to watch you ride it. Not saying I'd hope you'd crash out.
Have you seen "regular people" on Friday fails?
I agree generally with your statements of "You’d be surprised how capable you can be if you just try." and "a tow in by someone who knows the track well." Just trusting speed goes along way to being able to ride stuff a level up from your current skillset.
I'd also pay a couple bucks to see you ride Hardline with pro tow-ins.
The child in me also hopes someone in that scene will read it and dm me to come out and ride it lmao. I won’t be holding my breathe for that one.
Wait, is this why they call it red bull hardline?