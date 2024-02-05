The Pinkbike Podcast: Rónán Dunne on Signing for Mondraker, His Secret Broken Scaphoid & Getting Fired Up To Race

Rónán Dunne was WynTV's Privateer of the Day
at Leogang in July of 2021, when he secured his first top 30 result. He then went even better in Les Gets where he cracked the top 20 for the first time with a 17th. At that point, just three years ago, he was funding his own race season and even had to pay for his bike.
From being a top 30 contender to a podium finisher with his second place at Snowshoe in West Virginia last fall, the Irishman has made a name for himself in a very short time. Now, the 21-year-old Irish rider has signed with Mondraker Factory Racing, where he'll be teammates Ryan Pinkerton and Dakotah Norton and have a dream race setup.
We talk about signing for one of his dream brands, how he kept his broken scaphoid a secret until he'd signed a contract for 2024 on the dotted line, what riding a bike with telemetry for the first time was like, how many Red Bulls he drinks on race day, being mates with Jackson Goldstone, what he does when his competitors start to complain, and more. Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
