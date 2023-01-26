The Pinkbike Podcast: Santa Cruz's Josh Kissner on Bike Development, Supply Chain Issues, & High Prices

With five new mountain bikes debuting in 2022, Santa Cruz has had a very busy year. I sat down with their Director of Product, Josh Kissner, to talk about the testing and development process of bringing a new bike to the market, the evolution of VPP suspension, and the challenges of adding downtube storage to a frame. We also get into why many of their bikes look similar, why prices have gone up so much and if we'll ever see them come back down, and when we might see a new V10. Speaking of that, this was recorded before Santa Cruz released their V10 development video
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 163 - SANTA CRUZ'S JOSH KISSNER ON BIKE DEVELOPMENT, SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES, & HIGH PRICES
Jan 26th, 2022
Back in 2020, they were forecasting for 2023 and setting a 300% increase in production across the board over current levels. Ooops....
Going to be a tough year or two for the bike industry and shops, but killer for consumers!
Specialized is leading the charge with almost all bikes 25% off, and cutting employees left and right.
Expect others to follow.