The Pinkbike Podcast: Scott’s CMO Reto Aeschbacher on Integration, Marketing, and That Time They Tried Making Suspension

Reto : Yeah, actually, we have really good trails but we're very close to the mountains. So it's a perfect location for any sport we do at Scott, from skiing ski touring, trail riding, trail running, and road cycling. So, we are actually really in a perfect location.



Brian Park : When I was in Switzerland, I guess it was 2019 to visit Dan Roberts, we went to a mountain bike park near Scott Sports and the entire mountain was covered with Scott employees. That's an amazing mountain.



Levy : Basically, if it's outside, you guys are doing some part of it.



Reto : Yeah, you know, it was really organically grown. Scott was founded with their first ski pole back in 1958 in Sun Valley, Idaho. And then it started to grow into goggles, motorsports goggles, motorsport boots, then it went further into bike accessories. Then the triathlon handlebar that Greg LeMond used to win the Tour de France. And, you know, this was kind of all organically grown.



Levy : He used a Scott aero bar to win that Tour de France by seconds over Laurent Laurent Figion.



Reto : Exactly. Eight seconds.

