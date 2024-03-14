The Pinkbike Podcast: Secrets of the 2024 Taipei Cycle Show

New art by Taj Mihelich.

Our social media manager Hannah had an earlier flight home so she wasn't able to join, but she left us her notes on the trip.



Hannah's favourite products:

- The Tange bike that went to Flavortown

- ⁠Lolipop tool amazingness

- ⁠Barbie brakes (aka Juin)



Hannah's favourite snacks:

- Kumquat lemon passion fruit tea. Pump that in my veins.

- ⁠Sounds silly but eating the best version of my favorite foods at home. Eggs rolls may be ruined for me now



Hannah's favourite experiences:

- The night markets. Incredible in every way

- ⁠The factory tours. Completely changed the way I see my bikes and makes me so stoked to know how much thought goes into every piece. Mind blowing.

- ⁠What felt like the constant kindess of everyone we met in Taipei. Calvin for sure, Uncle Hubert and crew, and every wonderfully nice person who helped me survive my 40 hours of travel

- ⁠The out of body experience of the tool store bar

- The metro system

- ⁠ Being with my coworkers in person at a slower paced event

- ⁠Sleeping in a micro pod hotel which was somehow better than most macro hotels

Dario and I are joined by Alvin from our sister publication Velo to discuss the products we saw, the factories we toured, and the food we ate at this year's Taipei Cycle Show.