The Pinkbike Podcast: Secrets of the 2024 Taipei Cycle Show

Mar 14, 2024
by Brian Park  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich.

Dario and I are joined by Alvin from our sister publication Velo to discuss the products we saw, the factories we toured, and the food we ate at this year's Taipei Cycle Show.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Our social media manager Hannah had an earlier flight home so she wasn't able to join, but she left us her notes on the trip.

Hannah's favourite products:
- The Tange bike that went to Flavortown
- ⁠Lolipop tool amazingness
- ⁠Barbie brakes (aka Juin)

Hannah's favourite snacks:
- Kumquat lemon passion fruit tea. Pump that in my veins.
- ⁠Sounds silly but eating the best version of my favorite foods at home. Eggs rolls may be ruined for me now

Hannah's favourite experiences:
- The night markets. Incredible in every way
- ⁠The factory tours. Completely changed the way I see my bikes and makes me so stoked to know how much thought goes into every piece. Mind blowing.
- ⁠What felt like the constant kindess of everyone we met in Taipei. Calvin for sure, Uncle Hubert and crew, and every wonderfully nice person who helped me survive my 40 hours of travel
- ⁠The out of body experience of the tool store bar
- The metro system
- ⁠ Being with my coworkers in person at a slower paced event
- ⁠Night markets
- ⁠Sleeping in a micro pod hotel which was somehow better than most macro hotels

Music Corner

Dario's pick:


Alvin's pick:


Brian's pick:



Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Taipei Cycle Show 2024


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
214 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
60432 views
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
59285 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
53203 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
52902 views
Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024
39578 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?
37622 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
35972 views
Kyle & Rachel Strait Sign with Ari Bikes
34163 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035984
Mobile Version of Website