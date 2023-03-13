The Pinkbike Podcast: Shimano's Linkglide Drivetrain Tech Explained

Linkglide development in 2017 and why it uses a different cable pull ratio

That's a Hyperglide cog tooth on the left after 1,200 shifts, and a Linkglide tooth after 5,000 shifts on the right.

Brian

Nick

Levy

Nick

Auto shifting might not be for you, but the concept is interesting.

: How long does something like this take to develop? A cassette is a pretty complicated thing, all the little ramps and the tooth shapes and all that stuff. I'm not even going to pretend to know how complicated it is, but how long does it take to develop something like this from scratch? Has Linkglide been in development since... 2017?: Well, 2017 is the year that I joined the product development team and started going to Japan and working with the product managers and engineers over there. And I can tell you that Linkglide was an idea that had been kicking around for a long time. They started putting together a plan to actually bring it to market around that time, and so the development really started getting fully underway. But that basic concept of thicker cogs with really robust shift ramps had been around, I'm not even really sure how long... I got the impression it was 10 years ahead of that.: I should also ask this question: Linkglide is not compatible with Hyperglide, correct, Nick?: Correct. I mean the one thing that is cross-compatible between them is the chain, and so by extension, any chainring that was compatible with it. So your crank may be not so picky, but the parts that are specific to Linkglide are the shifter, a rear derailleur, and a cassette. And so there's a little bit more to the logic behind that as well.We could have used some existing cable pull ratio, but things get a little bit complicated. It made sense for the identity of the Linkglide technology to use a new cable pull ratio that's perfectly flat. It's not a progressive cable pull like we've used on basically every group that we've done before. The easy advantage of that is that it can be kind of modular. So we can do 11-speed and 10-speed groups, as we saw with the original XT and Deore Linkglide groups, and then at 9-speed with the CUES brand as well.: I'm curious, internally, were there any arguments during the development against going that route? Because as soon as you say different cable pull ratio, from a consumer point of view, as soon as they see that something isn't compatible with something, I think a lot of people are like, "Oh," you know what I mean?: Right. I mean these are the stories that never make it to the press release or the print articles either. But I mean, this is basically what a product manager's job is, to find out maybe some little bit of bad news from the engineers and then make the decision about, "Okay, well which one's less bad?" In a lot of cases. I can say, we had, basically, a single cable pull ratio for many years.: So just to be clear, you mean to say that when brands say there are no compromises in their products, that they're just full of shit?: I mean everything is a compromise. That's literally what my job is, finding the best compromise every day. We had a lot of laughs about 27.5 wheels when they came out. "It was the Goldilocks," "It was the sweet spot," "No compromises." It's literally a compromise between 26 and 29.So you could say we had a single cable pull ratio for the first, I don't know, 15, 20 years of index shifting, with the exception of the Dura-Ace 8-speed group. When it came out, it tried to use a different cable pull ratio, and that did not go over well. So we kind of learned our lesson and didn't do it again until, I think, mountain bike 10-speed came out. And the reason for the new cable pull ratio there is the same reason as the new cable pull ratio now: it's that the original universal cable pull ratio, basically cassettes all looked the same and they were pretty tight spreads. And so it would progressively pull more cable or less cable as it moved across the cassette so that the leverage and the shifter would make more sense.But of course, those original shifters had cable pull ratios designed around down tube shifters or top mount thumb shifters. And things have changed a lot since then. There wasn't really so much shift housing on the bike back then, and now that bikes have full-length cable housing. That was basically the reason for the change in cable pull ratio when 10-speed mountain bike stuff came out. And so it's using more leverage inside the derailleur to make the shifts easier as you get to the bigger jumps, bigger gears in the cassette, and not so much a changing progressive cable pull ratio as you move across the cassette.: So the Hyperglide system is how many years old now?: 1986, off the top of my head.: So that's the year I was born. And I'm sure that there will be shops and consumers that will be frustrated to have a change, but I think that that's a pretty good run, honestly. And I think that the cross-compatibility of 9, 10, and 11-speed group sets at the sort of entry and mid-level price points, it's kind of a huge deal for a lot of people and a lot of bikes. To me, it seems like there's short-term pain in a transitional period.: Yeah, this is ripping the bandaid off, for sure. And ultimately, what we want to have is cable pull ratios that are appropriate to the task. So you could say the high-end road components that are using STI levers have a cable pull ratio that's appropriate to shifting with that kind of lever on the kind of gear spreads that the derailleurs are matched with. For a mountain bike, same thing, cable pull ratio that's appropriate. And for Linkglide groups, a cable pull ratio that's focused more on universal compatibility as much as possible. And then below that, we have the Tourney stuff, which does use that original legacy cable pull ratio still.: Okay. Am I correct in saying, if the ratio is the same for 9, 10, and 11, then that must mean that the cassette spacing is the same for 9, 10, and 11 Linkglide drivetrains?: Yeah, absolutely. I think the way to say it is that as we've moved from 8-speeds to 9-speeds to 10-speeds, even when they were the same cable pull ratio, the cogs were getting thinner and closer together. So there were different chains for each of them. I mean there were different freehub body lengths for each of those guys as well. So there was this complex web of compatibility.And those things were all... They got implemented the first time. The cable pull ratio was the best that we could make for the way bikes looked in the mid-'80s. And then as the 9-speed and 10-speed versions came out, they were the best for how bikes looked at the time. But now, if you're trying to navigate compatibility between 9, 10, and 11-speed stuff on your Deore and Alivio, Altus, and Acera bikes, you have to be really careful about that compatibility, because there are all of these different systems.What shifter can work with what? Can I use this rear derailleur as a service one? And the reason that you can't is kind of silly. It's because it's trickled-down technology that was developed for XTR or Dura-Ace a decade or two ago. And so that's why this is really kind of a ripping off the bandaid moment. Let's actually engineer stuff for bikes with a different purpose. That's not race-developed technology. It's developed for a different way of using your bike with different priorities.: I mean, you do have higher-end Linkglide options with XT, but it is interesting, to me, I can't think of in recent memory any brand developing for the meat of the market, and then extending up rather than everything's, "Race proven," except now it's heavier and cheaper, "Here you go.": And that was really kind of how the development went too, that Linkglide existed before we knew what to do with it. It got the green light to get development for two main reasons, I'll say. One was to be able to offer wide range, single front chainring groups down to the 9-speed level, something that we didn't already have in the catalog, and avoid things like chains and cassettes that break really easily, because there are big shift jumps based on the Hyperglide system. It needed to be some new technology to be able to confidently deliver a wide range single-ring 9-speed group.And then the other one is that since the shifting is so smooth and it's focused so much on durability that it was obvious there should be a version to support people who are not satisfied with the durability on their e-bikes. And basically the push, especially for me – I was beating the drum really loudly on this – was don't tell anybody what this is for. Let's just put it out and let people decide.And if there's an XT version of it, then it's not an e-bike-specific group. It's a bike that many people might choose for their e-bikes, but there are a lot of people that, I think, would adjust their priorities when they're riding doesn't line up with somebody who's racing their bike. And along those lines, actually, more on this later, but maybe not all racers have those priorities that we assume that they would.: How do you develop mid-tier groups? And I just want to say to listeners, it might seem weird that we're spending all this time talking about mid-tier groups, when most of the time we talk about XTR, Hyperglide+, electronic shifting, and crazy robot suspension. But honestly, all of us started riding bikes on Acera or Altus. I remember getting an STX RC rear derailleur, which was quite bougie. It had cool silent hubs, too.This stuff will have a bigger impact on cycling and mountain biking, and I expect it's going to show up at next year's Value Bike Field Tests. But my question for you is how is it developed? Because you can't just give it to Richie Rude and be like, "Hey, tell us what you think." Or maybe you can, I don't know.: Well, we gave it to Richie Rude last year at the Finale EWS when he jumped in the e-bike race. We said, "If you're going to have fun and jump in the e-bike race, please enjoy this drivetrain and tell us what you think.": Do you have testers for a mid-level group that are just weekend warriors and school teachers and lawyers and whatever?: Well, we can have pretty easy access to testers. You don't need to be a professional tester to work on this kind of group. So it ended up being me for a good amount of it. And I know what to look for in a test, so I'll jump in when we're having test camps and working with our Skunk Development Team.The main thing, I think, was that we had years and years of feedback from bike shop mechanics and OEM product managers saying, "This is the kind of bike that I want to make." And it could be something like, "Man, drivetrains really wear out fast," coming from a bike shop, "there are a lot of different things that I need to stock to service really similar bikes." From a product manager's point of view, "I can't make the bike the way that I want to," something simple like the wide range 1 x 9 group. But anytime you see a bike that's got friction shifters in order to make a derailleur work, because it's using friction mode instead of indexing, because they wanted those parts to work together. That's a sign that we needed to open up compatibility a bit.: Do you have a fleet of average riders that you would seed with these sorts of components earlier beforehand to make sure that everything is good? You mentioned Richie Rude earlier, but are pros helping to develop and give feedback on this stuff?: It ends up being people around the office, largely, asking somebody what their opinion is. There are a lot of people that work at Shimano that are not necessarily cyclists and you can go ask them, "What do you think of this technology," or family members at home. I could bring it home and ask my girlfriend what she thought of it. I'm really excited for my parents to use a Linkglide drivetrain, especially when we start getting into the auto-shift versions of it as well.