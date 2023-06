The Pinkbike Podcast: Sitting Down With the Man Behind Red Bull's Race Tapes

Art by Taj Mihelich

If you've seen some of YouTube's biggest hits, you've probably seen some of Boombox's work. Whether it's Pinkbike Academy, Fast Life or Red Bull Race Tapes, the production company has had a huge hand in lots of larger serialized projects. Romain ' Lettuce' Dompnier been involved in many of these projects. We got a chance to sit down with him in Squamish and talk about Red Bull, racing, and maybe a large amount of Formula One.If you want to see the full Race Tapes series, you can find it on Redbull.tv