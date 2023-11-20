The Pinkbike Podcast: Staying Sane In the Off-Season & Toaster Talk

Nov 20, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Take a seat with Mike, Alicia, and Dario as they discuss the intricacies of staying sane in the darker winter months. From running to night riding to a good book, there's plenty of strategies to keep you from coming unglued before spring rolls around, plus all the news quips and music recommendations you may or may not want as well.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Music Corner

Dario's Pick

I'd really recommend the full self-titled album Goat Girl, the precession of the tracks is a great ride.

Mike's Pick


Alicia's Pick


Eric's Pick (Eric is the mysterious Canadian that edits the pod)




Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Podcasts


Member since Dec 25, 2016
120 articles
11 Comments
  • 4 0
 Slift! I saw them a few months back. They played the stuff from the new KEXP session. The new album is going to be absolutely bonkers!
  • 1 0
 Nice! I've been watching the KEXP sessions and keeping an eye out for some West Coast shows. Love Ummon
  • 2 0
 I mean, even when it gets dark at 4 I still manage to get a lot of rides in, most weekends I get out and don’t care if I get caked in mud…then just get in the gym…spring rolls around in no time, granted it’s shit but as long as you keep moving your body all is well
  • 2 0
 We hike and do trailwork in the off season. Then ski. Trailwork in particular is very rewarding as you see trails in a different light after
  • 4 0
 Yeah I'm sure once that snow melts the new trails you put in look completely different.
  • 4 0
 Off season?
  • 3 0
 Yeah it's just the Muddy Season and Really Muddy Season.
  • 1 0
 @fartymarty: really muddy season also known as the "shoulda brought my lights season"
  • 1 0
 Where I live there are lots of trails groomed for fat biking. It is quite a bit of fun and the blue square trails can be a little spicy when they get a little icy.
  • 1 0
 So we're down to just one Mike now, huh?
  • 1 0
 Down South, it’s peak season.







