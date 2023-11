The Pinkbike Podcast: Staying Sane In the Off-Season & Toaster Talk

Art by Taj Mihelich

Music Corner

Dario's Pick

Mike's Pick

Alicia's Pick

Eric's Pick

Take a seat with Mike, Alicia, and Dario as they discuss the intricacies of staying sane in the darker winter months. From running to night riding to a good book, there's plenty of strategies to keep you from coming unglued before spring rolls around, plus all the news quips and music recommendations you may or may not want as well.I'd really recommend the full self-titled album Goat Girl , the precession of the tracks is a great ride.(Eric is the mysterious Canadian that edits the pod)