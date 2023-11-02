The Pinkbike Podcast - The Field Test Roundtable

Nov 2, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

The field test is over, and what a field test it has been. The eight bikes, each bringing something very different to the table, represent some of the modern of modern enduro geometry, technology, and frame design. However, that's not to say we didn't have our favorites. Listen to us rank them and explain our reasoning.

For a written breakdown of the rankings (spoilers beware) please click here.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Posted In:
Podcasts Field Test The Pinkbike Podcast Enduro Bikes


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
284 articles
Report
5 Comments
  • 3 0
 My favorite finding on the ranking chart: 33.4 to 39.8 lbs bike weights. Doesn't scare me at all.

Never thought my 38lb Capra would feel like a toy until breaking a knee, having to ride a 52lb ebike (that or nothing - sitll can't pedal uphill w/o major pain). The Capra now feels like a sweet little spinner. Catastrophe can change your views.
  • 1 0
 I feel like this would’ve been the perfect field test to compare these bike to a proper dh bike. I understand there is never enough time but it would’ve been a great metric to have
  • 1 0
 Yah there is more difference between long legged enduro bikes and DH bikes then lots of people think. I'd say it'd be a little too apples to oranges here. On the other hand it'd make a fun same manufacturer enduro to dh bike comparison video.
Below threshold threads are hidden







