The Pinkbike Podcast: The Heaviest Freeride Moments in 'Nothing's For Free' (with Tippie & Westerlund)

Art by Taj Mihelich

Brett Tippie was his usual quiet, reserved self. Whatever you do don't call Derek Westerlund a filmmaker. Photo: Peter Jamison.

A partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike, Nothing's For Free is a full length film that takes a deep dive into the evolution of freeride mountain biking—and the enormous sacrifices that have been made in the name of the sport's progression. From fringe sport to global phenomenon, the film chronicles a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.We think some parts of this film will change the sport forever, and we're so excited for the mountain bike world to see it. Special guest host Jason Lucas and I sat down with director Derek Westerlund and one of the film's main subjects Brett Tippie to talk about why and how the film was made—as well as some behind the scenes stories of the film's biggest, heaviest moments.. There will also be a limited free stream at some point in the near future thanks to GT Bicycles, a world tour of in-person events to be announced soon, and eventually other ways to view the film.