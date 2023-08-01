The Pinkbike Podcast: The Heaviest Freeride Moments in 'Nothing's For Free' (with Tippie & Westerlund)

Aug 1, 2023
by Brian Park  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

A partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike, Nothing's For Free is a full length film that takes a deep dive into the evolution of freeride mountain biking—and the enormous sacrifices that have been made in the name of the sport's progression. From fringe sport to global phenomenon, the film chronicles a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.

**Spoiler Alert: If you don’t want to know what happens in the film, especially surrounding that one extra-psychotic move, maybe skip this podcast and the comments under this article until you’ve had a chance to watch. Also this episode is even less family friendly than usual—not the thing to listen to with your preteens on the way to camp.**



We think some parts of this film will change the sport forever, and we're so excited for the mountain bike world to see it. Special guest host Jason Lucas and I sat down with director Derek Westerlund and one of the film's main subjects Brett Tippie to talk about why and how the film was made—as well as some behind the scenes stories of the film's biggest, heaviest moments.

Brett Tippie
Brett Tippie was his usual quiet, reserved self.
Derek Westerlund. Photo Peter Jamison
Whatever you do don't call Derek Westerlund a filmmaker. Photo: Peter Jamison.

Nothing's For Free is available on Outside Watch now. There will also be a limited free stream at some point in the near future thanks to GT Bicycles, a world tour of in-person events to be announced soon, and eventually other ways to view the film.

photo

Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Really good movie. I actually felt it could almost have been made into a series. So many story lines to follow.
  • 2 0
 Appreciate that! There's some interest in expanding something into a longer series—there are so many more storylines and people that deserve to be included in the telling of the sport. You can hear the agony of choice in Derek's voice during the podcast.
  • 2 2
 I would buy it, but the name and it being on Outside makes me not want to buy it. Thanks for listening to me.
  • 1 0
 Nothing is for free, but GT Will bring it for free.





