The Pinkbike Podcast: Thibault Laly Explains His Many Roles at Pinkbike Racing

Nov 23, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

Thibault Laly is a dedicated racer who has spent time on a variety of teams, and for the past two seasons has represented Pinkbike Racing at the top of the game. In this episode, we chat about the story of his racing career so far, this year's Hardline, and what it's like to balance his many PBR responsibilities.

Find all PBR tagged articles here.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

