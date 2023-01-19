The Pinkbike Podcast: Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes

Mountain bikes are pretty good these days, especially compared to what we were riding ten or twenty years ago, but that doesn't mean that everything is better than it used to be. Inspired by Seb Stott's recent op-ed
, episode 162 of the Pinkbike podcast sees Kazimer, Henry, and I put our rose-tinted glasses on to reminisce about 8-speed drivetrains, hefty steel hardware, and full-length VHS movies.
Aside from the price tags, is there anything you miss about bikes from ten or twenty years ago?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 162 - THINGS WE MISS ABOUT OLD BIKES
Jan 19th, 2022
Inner tubes aren't on the list.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
10 Comments
Cutting 20" tubes that I used to make my wheels tubeless
Brakes that I could use to call in turkeys while hunting
Tires that looked aggressive, but gripped almost nothing
Nobody whining about riding in a bit of mud
Some was good, some was bad. I like my new bike. I still ride my old bike
way less "knobs" on shocks and forks
hite rite didn't fail
