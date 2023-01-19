The Pinkbike Podcast: Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes

Jan 19, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Mountain bikes are pretty good these days, especially compared to what we were riding ten or twenty years ago, but that doesn't mean that everything is better than it used to be. Inspired by Seb Stott's recent op-ed, episode 162 of the Pinkbike podcast sees Kazimer, Henry, and I put our rose-tinted glasses on to reminisce about 8-speed drivetrains, hefty steel hardware, and full-length VHS movies.

Aside from the price tags, is there anything you miss about bikes from ten or twenty years ago?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 162 - THINGS WE MISS ABOUT OLD BIKES
Inner tubes aren't on the list.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, LibSyn, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast


10 Comments

  • 6 0
 I keep an old slightly updated Cannondale F2000 as a palate cleanser to ride on some local mellow trails. It’s light, simple, and a real pleasure to ride still. It’s kind of like driving a classic car where the tech is outdated and everything is generally worse than new, but there’s a real visceral experience there that new bikes can’t touch.
  • 7 0
 I miss people not having access to geo charts and instead just rode whatever size they rode and they either liked the bike or didn't. So funny how people fuss over a mm here or there.
  • 6 0
 NOT ONE THING! Started mountain biking in the 1980's, and I've ridden a lot of bikes. Honestly, bikes only got good in the last few years, when the new slack geometry kicked in. Prior to that, they never handled very well, suspension was rudimentary, components were poorly designed and critical components didn't last. It's so much better now, that I've thrown out my rose colored glasses once and for all....the past was worse than anyone wants to remember.
  • 4 1
 Like classic cars, raw and untamed is better. You may not be as fast, but you're way more involved, that's what counts! If you can't think about work, the kids etc... when you're piloting, then it's spot on. That's why I'm a hardtail guy, it's more involving!
  • 2 0
 10 years ago, I had a Liteville 301. It was the beginning of the Enduro style bikes so the geo was still closer to trail style. It came set up for 26” but I squeezed 27.5 wheels onto it. I had so much fun trail riding that thing! So much so that I’m thinking about getting the latest version and doing a light trail build with it. Bike are always fun though!
  • 1 0
 Dropping the chain every time that I landed flat, despite having a bashguard and retention setup

Cutting 20" tubes that I used to make my wheels tubeless

Brakes that I could use to call in turkeys while hunting

Tires that looked aggressive, but gripped almost nothing

Nobody whining about riding in a bit of mud

Some was good, some was bad. I like my new bike. I still ride my old bike
  • 2 0
 Standards like threaded BB and 135 rear hubs

way less "knobs" on shocks and forks

hite rite didn't fail
mbaction.com/sept-hardtales
  • 4 0
 Price...
  • 1 0
 The sound levels are getting worse. Come on PB....
  • 1 0
 who cares, wheres my 2023 calendar





