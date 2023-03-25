The Pinkbike Podcast: TRP's Race Engineer on Developing a New Drivetrain & Testing with World Cup Racers

Mar 25, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 174 - TRP'S RACE ENGINEER ON DEVELOPING A NEW DRIVETRAIN & TESTING WITH WORLD CUP RACERS
March 24th, 2023

With electronics on the rise, is it time for a new high-end mechanical option?


It's been a busy week of new gear, including TRP's first complete drivetrains. Yes, they've done a shifter and derailleur previously, but the EVO12 and EVO7 systems use completely new components, including their first cassette, both carbon and aluminum cranks, chainrings, and a clever dual-mode shifter that's come straight from the race track. I sat down with TRP's Research and Development Test Engineer, Colin Esquibel, to talk about what it takes to deliver a brand new drivetrain, testing with World Cup racers, embargos, why they're using KMC chains, and a whole bunch more.

First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain


TRP EVO12 drivetrain photo by Ajax Salvador


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.


Podcast presented by The Pro's Closet



Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Trp Taipei Cycle Show 2023


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 That's great but where is the 2023 Fantasy League?
  • 1 0
 pov checking the site every hour incase you miss the cut off only to find it's not even starting :/





