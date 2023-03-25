The Pinkbike Podcast: TRP's Race Engineer on Developing a New Drivetrain & Testing with World Cup Racers

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 174 - TRP'S RACE ENGINEER ON DEVELOPING A NEW DRIVETRAIN & TESTING WITH WORLD CUP RACERSIt's been a busy week of new gear
March 24th, 2023
With electronics on the rise, is it time for a new high-end mechanical option?
, including TRP's first complete drivetrains. Yes, they've done a shifter and derailleur previously, but the EVO12 and EVO7 systems use completely new components, including their first cassette, both carbon and aluminum cranks, chainrings, and a clever dual-mode shifter that's come straight from the race track. I sat down with TRP's Research and Development Test Engineer, Colin Esquibel, to talk about what it takes to deliver a brand new drivetrain, testing with World Cup racers, embargos, why they're using KMC chains, and a whole bunch more. First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
