The Pinkbike Podcast: We Rank the Glory, M1, Supreme V5, Frameworks, Tues (And the V10!?)

Jul 31, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich.

Matt and Henry have been busy. Very busy. In the opening weeks of the bike park, they crammed in just about as many runs as they could handle on these bikes to compare, contrast and understand what makes a great downhill bike in 2024. Here, they talk about their feelings and rank the bikes from bottom to top, explaining their reasoning as they go.

If you have a question about bike tech, news or racing, please leave us a voice note here, and we'll try to answer it in the coming weeks. You can also tag me @henryquinney in the comments.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.


photo
Giant Glory Advanced
• Frame: Carbon
• Wheel sizes: 29" or MX
• Travel: 200mm, 203mm fork
• Maestro dual-link suspension
• 62-degree head angle (MX wheels w/middle BB height setting)
• Sizes: S/M, M/L (tested), L/XL
• Reach: 445, 465 , 485mm
• Chainstays: 446.5-456.5mm
• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb
• Price: $8,400 USD
giant-bicycles.com

photo
Intense M1
• Frame: 6061-T6 aluminum
• Wheel sizes: 29" front, 27.5" rear
• 6-bar, high-pivot
• Travel: 202mm (linear) / 212mm (progressive), 203mm fork
• 63-degree head angle
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Reach: 430, 450, 470, 490mm
• Chainstays: 445mm
• Weight: 18.6 kg / 41.2 lb
• Price: Pro - $7499.99 USD, Expert - $5999.99 USD, Frame Only - $3599.99 USD
intensecycles.com

Commencal Supreme V5 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Commencal Supreme
• Frame: aluminum
• Wheel size: MX
• 6-link, high-pivot suspension
• Travel: 220mm (linear) / 225mm (progressive), 203mm fork
• 63.3-degree head angle (low setting)
• Reach: 431, 456 (tested), 484, 504mm
• Chainstays: 442mm (S-middle), 454mm (M-XL-middle)
• Weight: 18.23 kg/ 40.2 lb
• Price: $7,700 USD
commencal.com

photo
Frameworks DH
• Frame: aluminum front, carbon rear triangle
• Wheel size: MX
• 4-bar, Horst-link suspension
• Travel: 200mm (linear) / 205mm (progressive), 203mm fork
• 63.3-degree head angle
• Reach: 455mm (MD) (tested), 485mm (LG)
• Chainstays: 450mm (MD), 460 (LG)
• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb (as tested)
• Price: $4,450 USD (frame with DHX shock)
rideframeworks.com

photo
YT Tues
• Carbon frame
• Mixed or dual 29" wheels
• Horst-link suspension
• Travel: 200mm / 203mm fork
• Head Angle: 63.2 - 63.5 degrees
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL, XXL
• Reach: 430, 450, 470, 490, 510mm
• Chainstay lengths (short position): 438 (S,M), 440 (L), 450mm (XL, XXL)
• 16.14 kg / 35.6 lb
• Price: $5,999 USD
yt-industries.com


Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech Field Test The Pinkbike Podcast DH Bikes Commencal Frameworks Giant Intense Santa Cruz Bicycles YT Industries


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
349 articles
Report
19 Comments
  • 13 0
 can someone comment the order so i dont have to listen?
  • 16 1
 I gotchu. The Order. You're welcome.
  • 11 2
 No problem: (best to last)

1 - Giant
2 - YT
3 - Intense
4 - Commencal
5 - Frameworks
  • 4 1
 @justanotherusername: judging by all the usual hype surrounding the frameworks bikes, I'm surprised they put it in last...
  • 1 0
 @tgr9: so true!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 8 0
 Did I miss the rest of the field test?
  • 1 0
 Giant gave up Smile
  • 2 0
 Yes we all did, at least the Glory review - I guess it was lost in Crankworx, as it should've come out a week ago...
  • 2 0
 @FIN599: The Glory review will be up soon! I didn't get lost, we just decided to push it back a week so it didn't compete with all the Crankworx stuff going on.
  • 3 0
 I've always loved how Pinkbike isn't afraid to do things a little different. Releasing the Ranking pod before all the reviews is certainly a wild move!
  • 3 0
 Have Commencal invested in the correct heat treatment processes yet, or will there be a mountain of cracked V5's just like every previous version?
  • 2 0
 Have I been in a Tardis or has someone royally fucked up
  • 2 0
 Most British comment ever
  • 8 6
 Did they forget to hauk-tuah flat?
  • 2 0
 But in the end it’s not the bike that matters, it’s the rider.
  • 1 0
 Based on WC finishes this year.

1. Commencal
2. YT
3. Frameworks
4. Intense
5. Giant

(not based on data, but gut feel)
  • 1 0
 the Giant Looks much better as a Frameset
  • 1 0
 Orange springs make everything look better
  • 1 1
 Where is the Session ???







