The Pinkbike Podcast: We Rank the Glory, M1, Supreme V5, Frameworks, Tues (And the V10!?)

Matt and Henry have been busy. Very busy. In the opening weeks of the bike park, they crammed in just about as many runs as they could handle on these bikes to compare, contrast and understand what makes a great downhill bike in 2024. Here, they talk about their feelings and rank the bikes from bottom to top, explaining their reasoning as they go.
1 - Giant
2 - YT
3 - Intense
4 - Commencal
5 - Frameworks
1. Commencal
2. YT
3. Frameworks
4. Intense
5. Giant
(not based on data, but gut feel)