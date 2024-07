The Pinkbike Podcast: We Rank the Glory, M1, Supreme V5, Frameworks, Tues (And the V10!?)

New art by Taj Mihelich.

Giant Glory Advanced

• Frame: Carbon

• Wheel sizes: 29" or MX

• Travel: 200mm, 203mm fork

• Maestro dual-link suspension

• 62-degree head angle (MX wheels w/middle BB height setting)

• Sizes: S/M, M/L (tested), L/XL

• Reach: 445, 465 , 485mm

• Chainstays: 446.5-456.5mm

• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb

• Price: $8,400 USD

• giant-bicycles.com

• Frame: Carbon• Wheel sizes: 29" or MX• Travel: 200mm, 203mm fork• Maestro dual-link suspension• 62-degree head angle (MX wheels w/middle BB height setting)• Sizes: S/M, M/L (tested), L/XL• Reach: 445, 465 , 485mm• Chainstays: 446.5-456.5mm• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb• Price: $8,400 USD

Intense M1

• Frame: 6061-T6 aluminum

• Wheel sizes: 29" front, 27.5" rear

• 6-bar, high-pivot

• Travel: 202mm (linear) / 212mm (progressive), 203mm fork

• 63-degree head angle

• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL

• Reach: 430, 450, 470, 490mm

• Chainstays: 445mm

• Weight: 18.6 kg / 41.2 lb

• Price: Pro - $7499.99 USD, Expert - $5999.99 USD, Frame Only - $3599.99 USD

• intensecycles.com

• Frame: 6061-T6 aluminum• Wheel sizes: 29" front, 27.5" rear• 6-bar, high-pivot• Travel: 202mm (linear) / 212mm (progressive), 203mm fork• 63-degree head angle• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL• Reach: 430, 450, 470, 490mm• Chainstays: 445mm• Weight: 18.6 kg / 41.2 lb• Price: Pro - $7499.99 USD, Expert - $5999.99 USD, Frame Only - $3599.99 USD

Commencal Supreme

• Frame: aluminum

• Wheel size: MX

• 6-link, high-pivot suspension

• Travel: 220mm (linear) / 225mm (progressive), 203mm fork

• 63.3-degree head angle (low setting)

• Reach: 431, 456 (tested), 484, 504mm

• Chainstays: 442mm (S-middle), 454mm (M-XL-middle)

• Weight: 18.23 kg/ 40.2 lb

• Price: $7,700 USD

• commencal.com

• Frame: aluminum• Wheel size: MX• 6-link, high-pivot suspension• Travel: 220mm (linear) / 225mm (progressive), 203mm fork• 63.3-degree head angle (low setting)• Reach: 431, 456 (tested), 484, 504mm• Chainstays: 442mm (S-middle), 454mm (M-XL-middle)• Weight: 18.23 kg/ 40.2 lb• Price: $7,700 USD

Frameworks DH

• Frame: aluminum front, carbon rear triangle

• Wheel size: MX

• 4-bar, Horst-link suspension

• Travel: 200mm (linear) / 205mm (progressive), 203mm fork

• 63.3-degree head angle

• Reach: 455mm (MD) (tested), 485mm (LG)

• Chainstays: 450mm (MD), 460 (LG)

• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb (as tested)

• Price: $4,450 USD (frame with DHX shock)

• rideframeworks.com

• Frame: aluminum front, carbon rear triangle• Wheel size: MX• 4-bar, Horst-link suspension• Travel: 200mm (linear) / 205mm (progressive), 203mm fork• 63.3-degree head angle• Reach: 455mm (MD) (tested), 485mm (LG)• Chainstays: 450mm (MD), 460 (LG)• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb (as tested)• Price: $4,450 USD (frame with DHX shock)

YT Tues

• Carbon frame

• Mixed or dual 29" wheels

• Horst-link suspension

• Travel: 200mm / 203mm fork

• Head Angle: 63.2 - 63.5 degrees

• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL, XXL

• Reach: 430, 450, 470, 490, 510mm

• Chainstay lengths (short position): 438 (S,M), 440 (L), 450mm (XL, XXL)

• 16.14 kg / 35.6 lb

• Price: $5,999 USD

• yt-industries.com

• Carbon frame• Mixed or dual 29" wheels• Horst-link suspension• Travel: 200mm / 203mm fork• Head Angle: 63.2 - 63.5 degrees• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL, XXL• Reach: 430, 450, 470, 490, 510mm• Chainstay lengths (short position): 438 (S,M), 440 (L), 450mm (XL, XXL)• 16.14 kg / 35.6 lb• Price: $5,999 USD

Matt and Henry have been busy. Very busy. In the opening weeks of the bike park, they crammed in just about as many runs as they could handle on these bikes to compare, contrast and understand what makes a great downhill bike in 2024. Here, they talk about their feelings and rank the bikes from bottom to top, explaining their reasoning as they go.If you have a question about bike tech, news or racing, please leave us a voice note here , and we'll try to answer it in the coming weeks. You can also tag me @henryquinney in the comments.