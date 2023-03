The Pinkbike Podcast: What Could the MTB Industry Do Better?

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 171 - WHAT COULD THE MTB INDUSTRY DO BETTER?

March 8th, 2022



Prices, compatibility, supply chains, standards, riding videos, and more.



Podcast presented by Intense Cycles

Seb Stott's recent article calling out five things that the industry could do better , from suspension set-up guides to proportional sizing, got us thinking about other ways the bike business could improve. Today's show sees Brian, Kazimer, and I call out ourselves for not reviewing more mid-priced bikes, talk about how everything runs on credit, and we get into riding videos, compatibility, supply chain issues, and standards (of course). We also wonder if bikes really are too expensive, or if you're getting more bike for your bucks than ever before.What is the mountain bike industry doing a good job of? And how could the industry improve?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.