The Pinkbike Podcast: What Loic Bruni is Hiding, OE Deals and Motocross with Öhlins' Terje Hansen

Nov 6, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
Art by Taj Mihelich

Why couldn't you ride Loic's bike? And why is your setup so bad compared to a World Cup Racer's machine? TJ explores the topic with Henry.

Note - During the first exchange you might hear some background noise (a small fan that we used on a hot day). The rest of the interview doesn't feature this sound.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

