The Pinkbike Podcast: What Makes the Perfect Trail?

Art by Taj Mihelich

Music Corner



Henry's choice

Kazimer's pick. The best worst song ever.

Dario's choice - the studio album Crushing is worth a listen.

What are the must-have ingredients for the perfect mountain bike trail? And what do Kaz, Dario and I think of each other's suggestions?We talk about what would be in our favourite trail. What it needs to have, what we love, and what they'd gladly live without. Tech? Jumps? Or just some nice turns in the woods?