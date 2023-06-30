The Pinkbike Podcast: What Makes the Perfect Trail?

Jun 30, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
Art by Taj Mihelich

What are the must-have ingredients for the perfect mountain bike trail? And what do Kaz, Dario and I think of each other's suggestions?

We talk about what would be in our favourite trail. What it needs to have, what we love, and what they'd gladly live without. Tech? Jumps? Or just some nice turns in the woods?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner


Henry's choice

Kazimer's pick. The best worst song ever.

Dario's choice - the studio album Crushing is worth a listen.


3 Comments
  • 2 1
 According to google….” After a successful and impactful tenure, both Pinkbike and Levy have mutually agreed to pursue separate paths, effective 05/01/2023. During his time with Pinkbike, Mike played an instrumental role in shaping the mountain biking community, establishing himself as a trusted source of knowledge and expertise.”

After the letting go of the Beta staff and now this, I really wish Pinkbike would explain what is going on.

We miss Levy! At least post something thanking him for all he has done over the year etc.

Im not sure why we are continually left in the dark. It seems that the Outside take over has had a VERY negative impact in cycling media. BETA, velonews, cycling tips.

Outside, please STOP!
  • 1 0
 Playing somewhere into it is “having it all to myself”
  • 1 0
 Where's the love for bench-cut anti-flow flow trails?





