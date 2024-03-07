The Pinkbike Podcast: What Makes Your Bike YOURS

by Henry Quinney  
New art by Taj Mihelich.

Could you choose your bike out of a lineup? If so, how? Whether it's strange suspension setups, cockpit changes or just particular tires, we all have things that make our bikes our own.


Music Corner

Sarah's pick:


Kaz's pick:


Henry's pick:


Alicia's pick:



 It's mine when I've ridden it for a while and I trust it and then I have to keep it forever because it's my friend.
 I put a Box Jackson rookie card in my spokes and replace my seat with a banana one
 Copious amounts of lube
 CLIMB SWITCH!







