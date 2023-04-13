The Pinkbike Podcast: What Should Bike Warranties Look Like?

Apr 13, 2023
by Brian Park  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Does a generous warranty just drive the cost of your bike up? What does "limited lifetime" actually mean? Levy's back at curling camp so Henry and I discuss some of the factors behind the warranties that different brands provide.

Let us know in the comments—what kind of GOOD warranty experiences have you had? What kind of BAD ones? Do the words on the warranty card affect your purchase decisions?



Have you needed to warranty a bike FRAME in the past 5 years?


Does manufacturer's warranty play into your purchase decisions?




Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 Crash replacements should also be offered to second hand owners (outside of second owner warranty)...um, Specialized...

Cracked a chainstay, had no receipt, told them I was second owner and wanting to just purchase the part and was told "can't help you without a receipt." Luckily found a new one for sale elsewhere for seemingly crash replacement cost, but if I'm offering them money and still rejected.. c'mon.
  • 4 0
 I will pay in weight penalty for things that won't break if I have the option.
  • 2 0
 That lack of frame protection on some bikes is concerning. If a rock rolls into my frame, a possibility during any trail ride, it better hold up. If it doesn't, you better warranty your product for defective frame protection.
  • 1 0
 Also, the crash replacement is too ambiguous. My family of 4 has broken five frames in the past four years. Only one was a full replacement. The others were crash replacements ranging from a 75% discount to a 5% discount. The irony is that the 5% discount was the most recent, and the full bike was on sale for 25% at the time, frustrating.
  • 3 0
 The one owner bit is irritating. Should be by amount of time IMO
  • 3 0
 Agreed. I'd like to see more brands do warranty by product rather than by owner.
  • 1 0
 This. Outside of that though, not sure why anybody even looks to see if there is a warranty. 99% of people don't use them. And a good bit of people are buying used bikes nowadays anyways, where the warranties don't even apply...





