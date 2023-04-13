The Pinkbike Podcast: What Should Bike Warranties Look Like?

Does a generous warranty just drive the cost of your bike up? What does "limited lifetime" actually mean? Levy's back at curling camp so Henry and I discuss some of the factors behind the warranties that different brands provide.
Let us know in the comments—what kind of GOOD warranty experiences have you had? What kind of BAD ones? Do the words on the warranty card affect your purchase decisions?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.
7 Comments
Cracked a chainstay, had no receipt, told them I was second owner and wanting to just purchase the part and was told "can't help you without a receipt." Luckily found a new one for sale elsewhere for seemingly crash replacement cost, but if I'm offering them money and still rejected.. c'mon.