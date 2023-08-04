The Pinkbike Podcast: What the Heck's an EDR, with Dan Wolfe

Art by Taj Mihelich

Where has enduro come from and where is it going?It seems like only yesterday we were duct-taping bananas to our frame, the EWS wasn't a UCI event and Martin Maes and Richie Rude were hot new talents on the scene. One man who's been there for most of it is Ireland's Dan Wolfe, not only as a racer but also running his own and team's setups.We talk to Dan about the best of all time, doping, and why racing midweek might not be what the sport needs.