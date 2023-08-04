The Pinkbike Podcast: What the Heck's an EDR, with Dan Wolfe

Aug 4, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

Where has enduro come from and where is it going?

It seems like only yesterday we were duct-taping bananas to our frame, the EWS wasn't a UCI event and Martin Maes and Richie Rude were hot new talents on the scene. One man who's been there for most of it is Ireland's Dan Wolfe, not only as a racer but also running his own and team's setups.

We talk to Dan about the best of all time, doping, and why racing midweek might not be what the sport needs.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 I use double sided tape on my organic bananas so they look slick on the frame





