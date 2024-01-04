The Pinkbike Podcast: What We Got Wrong, What We'd Like to be and How to Enjoy Your Resolutions More

Dario, Sarah and Kaz join me as we also explain ski fashion, give insight into the PB awards and talk about why forming habits can be hard.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Music CornerKazimer's pick:Dario's pick:Henry's pick:Sarah's Book pick: Atomic Habits by James Clear