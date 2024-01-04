The Pinkbike Podcast: What We Got Wrong, What We'd Like to be and How to Enjoy Your Resolutions More

Jan 4, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
New art by Taj Mihelich.

Dario, Sarah and Kaz join me as we also explain ski fashion, give insight into the PB awards and talk about why forming habits can be hard.


Music Corner

Kazimer's pick:


Dario's pick:


Henry's pick:


Sarah's Book pick: Atomic Habits by James Clear

Podcasts Pb Awards Pinkbike Predictions The Pinkbike Podcast


henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
301 articles
