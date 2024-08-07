Powered by Outside

The Pinkbike Podcast: When Did Bikes Stop Being Bad and Where Are My Bionic Hips?! Q&A Special

Aug 7, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich.

We get asked some great questions in the comments on both articles and videos, so Dario, Kaz and Henry thought it was about time we answered some! To get your question answered, tag an editor in your comment or leave us a voice message at speakpipe.com/pinkbike.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

We'd love to answer some of your questions. Please tag me (@henryquinney), and I will pass them on to the tech team in the coming weeks. Or leave us a message here.Thank you!

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Show and Tell

This is a test track in Creekside I often use, and it was great to learn more about interpreting data from Enrico.

The thing you didn't know you didn't need... or do you?

photo
The Vevo rear-mech is a work of art.

Music Corner

Dario's pick:


Kaz's pick:


Henry's pick:



