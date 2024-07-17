The Pinkbike Podcast: Why Did Our Bikes Get So Big?

There was a time when every new bike seemed to be in a spiral of one-upping each other. Saying it came down to who could make the biggest bike would be oversimplifying the conversation, but at the same time, reaches swelled and swelled before coming back down in recent years. Why?
We also discuss idlers, fads, and why the mixed-wheeled bike might just be our favourite setup yet.For future episodes, we'd love to answer some of your questions. Please tag me (@henryquinney), and I will pass them on to the tech team in the coming weeks. Thank you!Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
