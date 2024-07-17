Powered by Outside

The Pinkbike Podcast: Why Did Our Bikes Get So Big?

Jul 17, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
New art by Taj Mihelich.

There was a time when every new bike seemed to be in a spiral of one-upping each other. Saying it came down to who could make the biggest bike would be oversimplifying the conversation, but at the same time, reaches swelled and swelled before coming back down in recent years. Why?

We also discuss idlers, fads, and why the mixed-wheeled bike might just be our favourite setup yet.

For future episodes, we'd love to answer some of your questions. Please tag me (@henryquinney), and I will pass them on to the tech team in the coming weeks. Thank you!


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

19 Comments
  • 18 1
 I’m not a listener. But the answer is cuz they were too small. Next Q!
  • 12 0
 I like big bikes and i cannot lie
  • 4 0
 finally we have bike suited for tall people. I don't miss the days when xl bikes had like 450mm reach but 600mm seat post length. Less road bike sizing
  • 2 0
 Preach. There’s still only a handful of bikes that IMO fit properly for really tall ppl.
  • 4 0
 I'm 6'2" and I've been riding MTB's since the 90's. Current bikes are not big they're correctly sized. Go ride a 90's hardtail in a bikepark and tell me how you get on.
  • 1 0
 6'7" here, on too small MTBs since 1993
  • 2 0
 As someone who used to say "26 for life" - modern mountain bikes are just better. Big frames with 29" or mullet setups are where it's at.
  • 1 0
 Crazy how long it took mtb's to actually fit people. The pendulum swung a little too far but the geo between today and 10 years ago is night and day in the best way.
  • 2 1
 Because humans are monkeys, and always need something new to play with ! The manufacturers know human behaviors
  • 1 0
 Because the bike world is finally aware of people over 6' tall!
  • 3 4
 I hate how huge the modern bikes are. It feels like you are getting "in" them not "on" them. I will never buy one.
  • 5 0
 Lower center of gravity = better in pretty much every way possible.
  • 1 1
 I still ride a 2009 XC 29er. 70 degree HTA. It's great. But I can understand why people in 2024 think riding such a bike is a terrifying experience, because compared to my 2022 Trail hardtail, it feels like you are going to fly over the bars over any significant bump and requires a boatload of rider input to keep it on line, and anything that's more than a foot makes you feel like the bike is going to split in half beneath you. Whereas my 2022 bike is basically point and shoot and don't worry about it. It eats small drops like they don't exist and it takes a good 3-4 foot drop to remind you you don't have rear suspension. I also have a 1995 Stumpy. Hit anything over a few inches makes you feel like the bike is going to crack in half. It's incredibly stiff and incredible jarring and makes green trails feel like blacks.
  • 2 0
 Unless you're particularly small, you can always size down
  • 2 0
 @Ryan2949: except when they spec the bike with 175 cranks and your pedal striking constantly. 165 or shorter is a must on new bikes.
  • 1 0
 legit the dumbest take i have seen in here
  • 2 4
 Marketing departments trying to sell us something new and companies fixing problems that never really existed
  • 8 0
 Go ride a 2005 Stumpjumper and tell me that it's just as capable and enjoyable as a 2024 one.
  • 2 3
 Same reason wheels got bigger: sales…







