The Pinkbike Podcast: Why Did Our Bikes Get So Big?

New art by Taj Mihelich.

There was a time when every new bike seemed to be in a spiral of one-upping each other. Saying it came down to who could make the biggest bike would be oversimplifying the conversation, but at the same time, reaches swelled and swelled before coming back down in recent years. Why?We also discuss idlers, fads, and why the mixed-wheeled bike might just be our favourite setup yet.