Powered by Outside

The Pinkbike Podcast: Why Downcountry is Dead & Who Makes the Best MTB Suspension

Aug 21, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich.

We get asked some great questions in the comments on both articles and videos, so Dario, Kaz and Henry thought it was about time we answered some! To get your question answered, tag an editor in your comment or leave us a voice message at speakpipe.com/pinkbike.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

We'd love to answer some of your questions. Please tag me (@henryquinney), and I will pass them on to the tech team in the coming weeks. Or leave us a message here. Thank you!

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Dario's pick:


Kaz's pick:


Henry's pick:



Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
352 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: "Super-Light" E-Bikes Have Gone Too Far
131568 views
Spotted: New Shimano Brakes & DH Drivetrain
62025 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz Bronson V5 - The Mini-Nomad
51979 views
LoopsDrive is a Fully External Tension-Based Hub System
51328 views
What Exactly Is "Outdated" Mountain Bike Geometry?
44138 views
Pinkbike Poll: Is Your Mountain Bike Tire Choice Practical, Aspirational, or Delusional?
41292 views
Review: Fox Releases New Transfer Neo Wireless Dropper Post
34795 views
Interview: Bryn Atkinson & Shimano Product Manager Nick Murdick on Developing Drivetrains, Feedback, & Gearboxes
33193 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

9 Comments
  • 33 0
 Downcountry is dead because Mike Levy is gone. Long live Downcountry!
  • 2 0
 Came here to write the same thing Smile .
  • 17 0
 "Get away with that long dropper, take off those sensible tires - give me the weakest brakes you can find and a 70-degree head tube angle. I want to feel alive!"

Mike Levy, presumably
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney: *And lycra
  • 2 0
 AGREED. But honestly - wasn't DC really always a thing esp for longtimers as we rode our way out-of-touch geo bikes on literally every type of trail? XC, check. Trail, check. DH, check. Simply made it work and didn't know any better. No one had designed anything like a Tallboy yet and Levy didn't name it yet.

But the loss of Levy still stings. The dude just had that thing. Sorely missed. Sorely missed.
  • 2 0
 Absolute classic @henryquinney
  • 1 0
 Downcountry is not dead. This is fake news.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.072647
Mobile Version of Website