The Pinkbike Podcast: Why We Suck At Mountain Biking

I'm not sure there is a mountain biker in the world who couldn't get better, and no matter where we are on our journey with it there is always improvement to be had. The internet is full of articles, videos and even podcasts telling you how to get better, but today we're asking the other question, why are we bad in the first place? What areas are we weakest at, and why do we think that is.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
We ended up spending a bunch of time talking about music in this podcast. As promised, here's a handful of the tracks we talked about, with a few other recommendations tossed in for good measure.
There is a fine line between being great at something at feeling like it's your job - any serious racer can attest to this. I had a buddy say that the more you suck at something the more fun it is, everytime you go out it's exciting and an experience, taking sh!t to seriously is a great way to ruin any hobby!
Its my fault for making the PB podcast the highlight of my week but - that's what' its been since covid hit. I'll even go back to & DL earlier episodes and stream those again w/ PB doesn't put one out for a couple weeks. This is 98.7% great stuff, even if you're wrong and suck at mountain biking...just keeping give us weekly pods, pleeeeeeeease?
Signed, The OCD PB Pod OG
No hate to Levy, man’s crazy busy I’m sure. He’s just got tendencies that shine through haha.
Not everyone is an athletic wizard or even well-suited for the sport. Here's my loose Rx:
- Ride at 80% on sketchy stuff, so I can be back another day injury-free. Immobility is a HUGE problem in older years.
- Take diet and sleep seriously–excess fatigue can be a recipe for crashing.
- Strength training too - both upper body and legs for downhill sections.
- Build a good low-intensity aerobic base in Z2, because mountain biking is Z3 and above. IE too intense.
Oh shit, Shame too! Nice
Check out Tramhaus, you guys might be into it