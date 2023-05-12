The Pinkbike Podcast: Why We Suck At Mountain Biking

May 12, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
Art by Taj Mihelich

I'm not sure there is a mountain biker in the world who couldn't get better, and no matter where we are on our journey with it there is always improvement to be had. The internet is full of articles, videos and even podcasts telling you how to get better, but today we're asking the other question, why are we bad in the first place? What areas are we weakest at, and why do we think that is.





Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Bonus: We ended up spending a bunch of time talking about music in this podcast. As promised, here's a handful of the tracks we talked about, with a few other recommendations tossed in for good measure.




17 Comments

  • 6 0
 Relative to what? To Greg Minnaar - sure, relative to the average guy/gal, I think most of use are pretty darn good.

There is a fine line between being great at something at feeling like it's your job - any serious racer can attest to this. I had a buddy say that the more you suck at something the more fun it is, everytime you go out it's exciting and an experience, taking sh!t to seriously is a great way to ruin any hobby!
  • 3 1
 Agreed on the 'thinking you suck' psychology but this literally just dropped & you could not have possibly listened to the entire episode so...would it be premature to say don't suck at prematurely commenting about a pod about possibly sucking that you probably didn't fully hear yet? Honest comment... I dunno what's here yet but I def'ly agree that thinking you suck at anything makes you suck and sucks the fun out.
  • 2 0
 100%! Imagine riding EZ Does It (fire road / green trail at Whistler) with someone who's never ridden a bike on dirt before. The pb commenter is definitely going to be bored but the other will be loving it.
  • 1 0
 True! I got into photography as a hobby in 2001. It became a job for me for about 20 years. Got into mountain biking because there was absolutely no way it would ever turn into a job.
  • 1 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: If the header of the article doesn't jive with the content of the article (or the content of the podcast embedded in the article) then this is what you'd get. People comment under an article, which can be anything of the article. Could the the header, the bit of text or the podcast itself. Or the content of the comment section of course, which is now keeping us entertained Wink .
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Many many truths wise master. I've not listened yet but hope to soon and never, ever, ever will I suck until I"m forced to wear man-diapers and have my crack wiped by a hostile primary or hopsice care provider.
  • 2 0
 Holy shit! The PB podcast... you guys OK? Thought you'd left the conversation. Being a jerk left aside - THANKS.

Its my fault for making the PB podcast the highlight of my week but - that's what' its been since covid hit. I'll even go back to & DL earlier episodes and stream those again w/ PB doesn't put one out for a couple weeks. This is 98.7% great stuff, even if you're wrong and suck at mountain biking...just keeping give us weekly pods, pleeeeeeeease?

Signed, The OCD PB Pod OG
  • 2 0
 Unfortunately I think you’re in for some heartbreak here, man. This is a Levy project, and we all saw how consistent the grim donut was lol.
No hate to Levy, man’s crazy busy I’m sure. He’s just got tendencies that shine through haha.
  • 2 0
 @grusty92: Yeah...ya know, that Levy intro is just unparalleled...I like Henry, Kaz and now the the new kid (name?) but the Levy intro is unbeatable. Still - I'll take it. 99% of my media-ingesting time is not video-compatable so the pods kill. Give it, bring it, gimme more.
  • 1 0
 Why we suck at mountain biking?

Not everyone is an athletic wizard or even well-suited for the sport. Here's my loose Rx:

- Ride at 80% on sketchy stuff, so I can be back another day injury-free. Immobility is a HUGE problem in older years.
- Take diet and sleep seriously–excess fatigue can be a recipe for crashing.
- Strength training too - both upper body and legs for downhill sections.
- Build a good low-intensity aerobic base in Z2, because mountain biking is Z3 and above. IE too intense.
  • 3 0
 Speak for yourself, nerds.
  • 1 0
 Oh shit, music talk! Protomartyr and Pigs Pigs etc…. Are sick.

Oh shit, Shame too! Nice

Check out Tramhaus, you guys might be into it
  • 1 0
 Cyclist question... Why do you ride ?
