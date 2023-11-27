The Pinkbike Podcast: World Cup's "Mechanics Meeting" with John Hall and Jim Bland

Nov 27, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

What goes into being a world cup mechanic? Is it all glitz and glamour or is it more about processes, planning, and cleaning shoes? Henry talks to two mechanics who are at slightly different stages of their journey.

John has been Aaron Gwin's mechanic for a decade and has seen it all from the very top. He shares some stories about supporting one of modern downhill's defining athletes. Jim Bland just finished his second season working for the slightly smaller Union team. While not a factory outfit, the Santa Cruz-supported team that's backed by Steel City Media has a track record of punching above its weight, as well as guiding youngsters onto the next stage of their careers.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

