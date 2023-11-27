Art by Taj Mihelich

What goes into being a world cup mechanic? Is it all glitz and glamour or is it more about processes, planning, and cleaning shoes? Henry talks to two mechanics who are at slightly different stages of their journey.John has been Aaron Gwin's mechanic for a decade and has seen it all from the very top. He shares some stories about supporting one of modern downhill's defining athletes. Jim Bland just finished his second season working for the slightly smaller Union team. While not a factory outfit, the Santa Cruz-supported team that's backed by Steel City Media has a track record of punching above its weight, as well as guiding youngsters onto the next stage of their careers.