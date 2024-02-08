The Pinkbike Podcast: Yoann Barelli on Internet Stardom, the Grim Donut and Where Freeride's At

Feb 8, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich.

Yoann Barelli has done a bit of everything in his time. Whether it's slogging out World Cups as a privateer, moving to BC, or turning pro slightly later than others, his contribution to the sport of mountain biking is undeniable.

Note - Our audio file corrupted, so for the first part of the interview we're using backup audio. If you wish to skip this part go to 40 minutes. Thank you for your understanding.


Music Corner

Alicia's pick:


Dario's pick:


Henry's pick:


Sarah's pick:



 Feelin that “Soul’d Out” soul music tho!

Yoann is still a rockstar!
  • 4 4
 Youann is full of poop and couldnt make a team if his nethers were waxed for speed!







