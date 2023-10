Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:35.376

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:36.376

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:37.732

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:44.224

5th. Mille Johnset: 4:44.352

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:57.739

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:58.168

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 4:00.532

4th. Ethan Craik: 4:01.157

5th. Loris Vergier: 4:01.407



What's going on with the overall? And who needs what to win it? Remy and I dive in.