Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:40.133

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:53.199

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:54.301

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:57.106

5th. Hattie Harnden: 5:00.164

Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.836

2nd. Ethan Craik: 4:02.164

3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:04.594

4th. Bernard Kerr: 4:04.700

5th. Gaëtan Vige: 4:05.137



The winners of the final round of the 2023 overall are here, and we sit down to reflect upon another vintage race.