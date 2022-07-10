The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode 133 - Lenzerheide World Cup DH Post-Race Wrap-Up







THE PINKBIKE RACING PODCAST // EPISODE 5 - LENZERHEIDE WORLD CUP DH POST-RACE WRAP-UP PODCAST

July 10th, 2022



Henry Quinney and Ben Cathro take you behind the scenes at the Lenzerheide World Cup race.



Ben Cathro and I sit down to talk about all the things that happened during our racing week - as well as give the scoop about Pinkbike Racing's Lenzerheide World Cup.