THE PINKBIKE RACING PODCAST // EPISODE 6 - VALLNORD WORLD CUP DH POST-RACE WRAP-UP PODCAST

July 17th, 2022



Henry Quinney, Ben Cathro, and Harry Jenkinson take you behind the scenes at the Vallnord World Cup race.



This week, Ben, Harry, and I get stuck into why racers would ever want to form a union, how to organize a piss-up in a brewery, and all the other top stories from the Andorran World Cup, not least the racing.