The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode 2 - The Lourdes World Cup Post-Race Wrap-Up

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 112 - LOURDES WORLD CUP POST-RACE WRAP-UP PODCAST
March 28th, 2022
Henry, Ben, and James talk about the first World Cup race of 2022, including long lift lines, fast juniors, and a resurgent Amaury Pierron.
Join us on another episode of the Pinkbike Racing Podcast. This week the team completed their first World Cup of the season in France and we talk about the race, endless lift queues, and why racing downhill in the French springtime wasn't all that bad.
The track was fast and the racing was close, so here to bring you all the latest from the event itself I'm joined by Ben Cathro and James Smurthwaite. Ben sadly had to miss out on this round due to a shoulder issue but has plenty of insight into the race and the track. James, who's our resident racing stats enthusiast, also has many interesting insights into a weekend that offered so many great parts of downhill, as well as some of the negative ones.
We also have clips from Max Commencal as he discusses what it's like to be at the helm of a company that can seemingly do no wrong on the World Cup circuit, as well as the etiquette for concussed riders.
If you enjoy the podcast, please consider subscribing to Beta
to help support the Pinkbike Racing team.
