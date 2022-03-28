close
The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode 2 - The Lourdes World Cup Post-Race Wrap-Up

Mar 28, 2022
by Henry Quinney  




Henry, Ben, and James talk about the first World Cup race of 2022, including long lift lines, fast juniors, and a resurgent Amaury Pierron.


Join us on another episode of the Pinkbike Racing Podcast. This week the team completed their first World Cup of the season in France and we talk about the race, endless lift queues, and why racing downhill in the French springtime wasn't all that bad.

The track was fast and the racing was close, so here to bring you all the latest from the event itself I'm joined by Ben Cathro and James Smurthwaite. Ben sadly had to miss out on this round due to a shoulder issue but has plenty of insight into the race and the track. James, who's our resident racing stats enthusiast, also has many interesting insights into a weekend that offered so many great parts of downhill, as well as some of the negative ones.

We also have clips from Max Commencal as he discusses what it's like to be at the helm of a company that can seemingly do no wrong on the World Cup circuit, as well as the etiquette for concussed riders.

If you enjoy the podcast, please consider subscribing to Beta to help support the Pinkbike Racing team.

 Big shoutout to pinkbike for not putting this behind the paywall!
 Wait a few more races lol.
 I would agree that Camille Balanche is very consistent but what they didn't mention is that while she's been riding that way she has gotten faster and faster. She even found 4.2 seconds between Saturday and Sunday, where Tahnee found 2.7 and Miriam and Vali were slower. That shows how she seems to be in control of her lines on track and bike setup. I don't think we know how fast Camille can get but if she continues on this path combining increasing speed with consistency, she might become very hard to beat.

