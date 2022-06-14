The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode 127- Leogang World Cup Post-Race Wrap-Up







THE PINKBIKE RACING PODCAST // EPISODE 4 - LEOGANG WORLD CUP POST-RACE WRAP-UP PODCAST

June 14th, 2022



Henry Quinney and Ben Cathro take you behind the scenes at the Leogang World Cup race.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

On this episode of the Racing Podcast, Ben Cathro and I are joined by the video director Pinkbike Racing series, Harry Jenkinson. We talk about the highs and lows of World Cup racing and the difficulties of following it. As always, we give a mixture of qualified opinions and pure speculation on the race that was. Including but not limited to track closures, bike damage, and when oh when is Benoît Coulanges going to win one of these things?!