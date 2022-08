THE PINKBIKE RACING PODCAST // EPISODE 7 - MSA WORLD CUP DH POST-RACE WRAP-UP PODCAST

August 7th, 2022



Henry Quinney and Ben Cathro recap the MSA World Cup



Ben Cathro and I get into the nitty-gritty of downhill racing - when you're too old for it, why MSA is the most physical, who the most complete rider in the world is, plus where you can get a great deal on a used Theragun.