The Pinkbike Vodcast?!: Episode 192 - Shock Week Roundtable

Art by Taj Mihelich





The Shocks We Tested

Ohlins' black 'n' yellow TTX2 Air tries to cater to as many frames as possible with different air can sizes.

Fox's golden X2, with arguably the most external adjustability

The ultra-stealthy new Rockshox Vivid, equipped with hydraulic bottom out

DVO's green-accented Topaz, which features a novel bladder instead of an IFP

Mazorchi's Bomber Air, equipped with its trendy-tilted piggyback

Music Corner

Henry's choice.

Kaz's choice.

This week I am joined by Matt Beer and Dario DiGuilio to work out which is the greatest air shock of them all. Matt and Dario spent a great deal of time testing these shocks in Whistler to find out the nuances, and niggles of high-performance, high-pressure air shocks. To celebrate Shock Week, this podcast is available both in the regular audio, which is sandwiched by the news intro, and a full length vodcast. Please don't complain. Lol.You can find a link to Alicia's playlist here