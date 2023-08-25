The Pinkbike Vodcast?!: Episode 192 - Shock Week Roundtable

Aug 25, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
Art by Taj Mihelich


This week I am joined by Matt Beer and Dario DiGuilio to work out which is the greatest air shock of them all. Matt and Dario spent a great deal of time testing these shocks in Whistler to find out the nuances, and niggles of high-performance, high-pressure air shocks. To celebrate Shock Week, this podcast is available both in the regular audio, which is sandwiched by the news intro, and a full length vodcast. Please don't complain. Lol.



The Shocks We Tested

Ohlins' black 'n' yellow TTX2 Air tries to cater to as many frames as possible with different air can sizes.

Fox's golden X2, with arguably the most external adjustability

The ultra-stealthy new Rockshox Vivid, equipped with hydraulic bottom out

DVO's green-accented Topaz, which features a novel bladder instead of an IFP

Mazorchi's Bomber Air, equipped with its trendy-tilted piggyback

Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Music Corner

Henry's choice.

Kaz's choice.

You can find a link to Alicia's playlist here.

