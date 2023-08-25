The Pinkbike Vodcast?!: Episode 192 - Shock Week Roundtable

Art by Taj Mihelich





The Shocks We Tested

Ohlins' black 'n' yellow TTX2 Air tries to cater to as many frames as possible with different air can sizes.

Fox's golden X2, with arguably the most external adjustability

The ultra-stealthy new Rockshox Vivid, equipped with hydraulic bottom out

DVO's green-accented Topaz, which features a novel bladder instead of an IFP

Mazorchi's Bomber Air, equipped with its trendy-tilted piggyback

Music Corner

Henry's choice.

Kaz's choice.