Video: 'The Power of 100' With Adam Morse

The Power of 100
Were you to study Strava data points, you’d see peaks and patterns. For runners, a large clump of data rests right near the 3-hour marathon, a mental hallmark for running. For cyclists, the 100-mile and 100km marks are big aggregations. It's not the everyday outing or even the normal weekend epic. It's something more. That’s the power of 100 and the subject of our focus for a series dedicated to friends, ambassadors, sponsored athletes, and staff.
Adam Morse
Between EWS stops and local trail advocacy, Vermont resident Adam Morse still finds time to dream up adventures in his backyard.
His latest idea? 100 miles through the rough, rocky, rooty trails of Vermont. Constant up and down, minimal flow, and boiled potatoes for lunch. This is Adam's Power of 100.
Done & Dusted
On the longest day of the year, Adam completed his 100-mile ride. With the occasional road connection between networks, the Green Mountain State offers a wild mix of old-school tech, occasional flow, slippery roots, and relentless hills: a recipe for complete exhaustion.
100 might just be a number, but the pursuit is an adventure in achieving a goal.
