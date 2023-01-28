Video: 'The Power of 100' With Adam Morse

The Power of 100



Were you to study Strava data points, you’d see peaks and patterns. For runners, a large clump of data rests right near the 3-hour marathon, a mental hallmark for running. For cyclists, the 100-mile and 100km marks are big aggregations. It's not the everyday outing or even the normal weekend epic. It's something more. That’s the power of 100 and the subject of our focus for a series dedicated to friends, ambassadors, sponsored athletes, and staff.

Adam Morse



Between EWS stops and local trail advocacy, Vermont resident Adam Morse still finds time to dream up adventures in his backyard.



His latest idea? 100 miles through the rough, rocky, rooty trails of Vermont. Constant up and down, minimal flow, and boiled potatoes for lunch. This is Adam's Power of 100.