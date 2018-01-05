The Power of The Bike Culture in Cape Town: This is UR World Episode 2

Jan 5, 2018 at 3:19
Jan 5, 2018
by UR Team  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


In December, Sam Reynolds and Fabien Cousinié met in Cape Town with their enduro bikes with the goal to ride the trails in the area. What they didn't realize is that 10 days weren't enough to explore all the trails!

They found that Cape Town had a lot to offer. There are many trail centers like Jonkershoek or Helderberg in the area with fun single tracks and berms for days, then the more you climb, the more technical it gets. Lots of vineyards open their doors to mountain bikers who build trails around the vines.

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie
Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

They went on a day trip just outside of Cape Town to ride a farm where the owner has been building trails since he was a kid. His trails are open to the public and accommodation can be found on site for a super cool getaway. They also had the chance to ride the private trails of Ike, a 13-year-old rider.

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie
Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

For riders living close to town, they even have two trails in the city centre! It's super cool to see that people that own land who are open to trail building and sharing it with the public. The diversity of trails and the landscape make Cape Town an awesome place to go on a bike trip!

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

Whilst in in South Africa, it was important for the guys to give something back to the community and they flew over with a bicycle and a bag full of used gear to give to kids that don't have much.

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

They met with SONGO, an organisation that works to improve the lives of children living in townships by providing them with a safe place to learn riding skills, to train and race. Sam and Couscous went to the BMX track that SONGO built in Kayamandi for a fun afternoon on the track. These kids were killing it on their BMX bikes.

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie
Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

It was also amazing to see other kids from the town just come by to cheer their friends on and watch. When those kids tried Sam and Couscous bikes, they had huge smiles and were so stoked!


Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

They were taken by 2 kids to the township to show them their everyday reality and talk about life here. One of those kids is training to attend the Cape Epic with the help of SONGO, how amazing is that?

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

Traveling in South Africa you can't help but notice the huge difference between the rich and the poor. But it is pretty amazing to see how getting on 2 wheels can connect everyone and that the colour of your skin or your salary doesn't matter once you get on a bike.


The beauty of Cape Town lies as much in its scenery than in its people!

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie

We want to give a big thanks to Ewald, Ike, Deon, Gavin and the Neethling bros!
Must Read This Week
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Haibike
65599 views
The Outlier - The Full Story of the Wild Insolent DH Bike
57806 views
Caroline Buchanan Injured in Car Crash
39754 views
A Year of Wild Riding with the 50to01 Crew - Video
35978 views
Josh Bryceland and Josh Lewis Sign With Royal Racing
35511 views
Team CRC Mavic Leave Downhill Racing to Focus on Enduro
33969 views
Racing Rumors 2.0 - What's Left
33489 views
Orbea Launch New Enduro Team
33250 views






5 Comments

  • + 2
 Having lived in South Africa in the late 90s it's clear that mtbing has come a long way since then. (More than Europe and North America who were already ahead) I was the only person at my school that rode for fun back then. On a side note if you are planning a biking trip there, expect more punctures, most plants out there are covered in thorns.
  • + 2
 Also in the Cape Town area prepare to ride on loose sharp rocks. After the first day of riding I bought some more aggressive tyres. Both for more grip and for less punctures. Then again Cape Town is the most beautiful place I have ever been and I loved to cycle there.
  • + 3
 My builder team motto : Digging, Riding, Sharing. Share happiness to all through digging than riding. That is MTB that we are thinking.
  • + 3
 very nice video, inspiring to see mtb peoples helping young kid's and community and sharing their love and passion
  • + 1
 Fabien Cousinié is such a sick rider to watch!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027876
Mobile Version of Website