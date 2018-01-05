The Power of The Bike Culture in Cape Town: This is UR World Episode 2



In December, Sam Reynolds and Fabien Cousinié met in Cape Town with their enduro bikes with the goal to ride the trails in the area. What they didn't realize is that 10 days weren't enough to explore all the trails!



They found that Cape Town had a lot to offer. There are many trail centers like Jonkershoek or Helderberg in the area with fun single tracks and berms for days, then the more you climb, the more technical it gets. Lots of vineyards open their doors to mountain bikers who build trails around the vines.









They went on a day trip just outside of Cape Town to ride a farm where the owner has been building trails since he was a kid. His trails are open to the public and accommodation can be found on site for a super cool getaway. They also had the chance to ride the private trails of Ike, a 13-year-old rider.





For riders living close to town, they even have two trails in the city centre! It's super cool to see that people that own land who are open to trail building and sharing it with the public. The diversity of trails and the landscape make Cape Town an awesome place to go on a bike trip!





Whilst in in South Africa, it was important for the guys to give something back to the community and they flew over with a bicycle and a bag full of used gear to give to kids that don't have much.



They met with SONGO, an organisation that works to improve the lives of children living in townships by providing them with a safe place to learn riding skills, to train and race. Sam and Couscous went to the BMX track that SONGO built in Kayamandi for a fun afternoon on the track. These kids were killing it on their BMX bikes.







It was also amazing to see other kids from the town just come by to cheer their friends on and watch. When those kids tried Sam and Couscous bikes, they had huge smiles and were so stoked!











They were taken by 2 kids to the township to show them their everyday reality and talk about life here. One of those kids is training to attend the Cape Epic with the help of SONGO, how amazing is that?



Traveling in South Africa you can't help but notice the huge difference between the rich and the poor. But it is pretty amazing to see how getting on 2 wheels can connect everyone and that the colour of your skin or your salary doesn't matter once you get on a bike.





The beauty of Cape Town lies as much in its scenery than in its people!





