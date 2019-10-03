Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

The Privateer: Back Between The Tape at EWS Northstar

Oct 3, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


THE PRIVATEER

SEASON 2



It's been a little over a week since EWS Whistler and Adam is already back between the tape at EWS Northstar. The terrain is unlike anything Adam has ever ridden. Can he adapt to the Southern California tracks and better his result from Whistler?


PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.




We'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors who will be supporting Adam this year.

Adam Price is trained by Todd Schumlick @performx_training

Special thanks to GoPro.


10 Comments

  • 3 0
 Overall: 74th

Isn't this experiment over? I mean no disrespect toward Adam, especially considering we are close in results. But like myself, all the resources aren't going to change the fact we won't crack a top 30. Call it talent. Call it risk taking. Call it bike handling.

This was interesting because there is this fantasy that somehow having factory level support is worth "X" number of places on the results sheet. Turns out, it really isn't.

The only thing missing from Adam's training was consistently riding with guys faster than him. That would be a far more interesting expirement.

All the gym time, road work, interval training etc is worthless compared to getting a feel for a top 20 EWS guys' cornering speed.

Digressions aside, good crack Adam. But the "privateer" needs a new athlete, or a new guise all together...
  • 1 0
 The experiment should of ended after season 1 with Adam. A new privateer per season would also make the show much more interesting.
  • 2 0
 75th in the MT Enduro Series isn’t the same as 75th in an EWS.
  • 2 0
 This series needs a "creative director", or a better one, to give it more direction and focus. The episodes seem pretty random this year going from guest star episodes to sponsor to race with not a lot tying them together.
  • 4 0
 "Northstar" = Northern California. C'Mon Pinkbike!!
  • 1 0
 And that's ignoring that ews Northstar happened how long ago?
  • 2 0
 I think Adam prefers the Whistler loam of Eastern BC.
  • 1 0
 As 1 rock said to the other... C’Mon I’ll take you DOWN
  • 1 0
 Get a new privateer for season 3 please
  • 1 0
 Microwaved sized rocks

