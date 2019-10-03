The Privateer: Back Between The Tape at EWS Northstar

THE PRIVATEER
SEASON 2
It's been a little over a week since EWS Whistler and Adam is already back between the tape at EWS Northstar. The terrain is unlike anything Adam has ever ridden. Can he adapt to the Southern California tracks and better his result from Whistler?
PREVIOUSLY We'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors who will be supporting Adam this year.
Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.
10 Comments
Isn't this experiment over? I mean no disrespect toward Adam, especially considering we are close in results. But like myself, all the resources aren't going to change the fact we won't crack a top 30. Call it talent. Call it risk taking. Call it bike handling.
This was interesting because there is this fantasy that somehow having factory level support is worth "X" number of places on the results sheet. Turns out, it really isn't.
The only thing missing from Adam's training was consistently riding with guys faster than him. That would be a far more interesting expirement.
All the gym time, road work, interval training etc is worthless compared to getting a feel for a top 20 EWS guys' cornering speed.
Digressions aside, good crack Adam. But the "privateer" needs a new athlete, or a new guise all together...
Post a Comment