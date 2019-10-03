The Privateer: Back Between The Tape at EWS Northstar

THE PRIVATEER



SEASON 2



PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.





Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.

Adam Price is trained by Todd Schumlick @performx_training

Special thanks to GoPro

It's been a little over a week since EWS Whistler and Adam is already back between the tape at EWS Northstar. The terrain is unlike anything Adam has ever ridden. Can he adapt to the Southern California tracks and better his result from Whistler?