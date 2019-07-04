The Privateer: Back on Track at The First Enduro Race of the Season

After a winter of hard training, Adam heads down south to California for the first enduro race of the season at the Sea Otter Classic. Disappointed by his final result in the first big test of the season, he makes his way to Santa Cruz for a fun, stress-free ride with Kirt Voreis and some soul searching conversation with the local legend.



PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.




We'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors who will be supporting Adam this year.

Adam Price is trained by Todd Schumlick @performx_training

Special thanks to GoPro.


7 Comments

  • + 2
 For those wondering who Kurt "The Legend" Voreis is: www.youtube.com/watch?v=leCCJgG8kl8

We are all stoked for you Adam - living the dream.
  • + 1
 Enjoyed this quite a lot, nice vibe to it! I like how open you are with your doubts and mistakes, Adam, makes it so relatable Smile
  • + 0
 Nice, hope there will be less ugly gum sessions, positive wibes to you Adam
  • + 1
 Everyone is pulling for you Adam.
  • + 1
 No pressure, Adam
