The Privateer: Back on Track at The First Enduro Race of the Season

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.

After a winter of hard training, Adam heads down south to California for the first enduro race of the season at the Sea Otter Classic. Disappointed by his final result in the first big test of the season, he makes his way to Santa Cruz for a fun, stress-free ride with Kirt Voreis and some soul searching conversation with the local legend.